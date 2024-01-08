Brera Holdings PLC Announces Six-Month Financial Results, Active Search for Italian Serie B Football Club Target

DUBLIN, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings”, “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on multi club ownership (“MCO”) and expanding its global portfolio of professional sports clubs with an emphasis on football (American soccer) and its increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, obtain transfer fees and provide other sports-related consulting services. Today Brera announced its launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring MCO of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company’s Nasdaq-listed shares.

Brera Holdings also announced today that it filed its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 29, 2023. The full report on Form 6-K is accessible here: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1939965/000121390023099953/ea190569-6k_brerahold.htm

Brera Holdings successfully completed its $7,500,000 initial public offering on Nasdaq (the “IPO”) in January 2023, becoming the first Italian football team to list in New York. The Company’s IPO story and today’s business is focused on MCO: owning and operating multiple, global men’s and women’s sports clubs, while building on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022, and its legacy of social impact.

Within 60 days of its IPO, Brera Holdings expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene, a team admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people, which was recently promoted to Moçambola (Premier Division for Mozambique).

Just under 90 days from its IPO, the Company completed the acquisition of a 90% interest in Fudbalski Klub Akademja Pandev (“FKAP”), a club in the Prva League (Top Division) of North Macedonia, and eligible for UEFA tournaments and post-season play. FKAP was founded by football legend and Inter Milan star, Goran Pandev, who retained a 10% share and joined the Company’s board of directors at the time of its IPO.

Brera’s MCO strategy continued in the second half of 2023, with its acquisition of a 51% interest in the Italian Serie A1 women’s professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l., a storied volleyball powerhouse that plays just 30 miles from Milan. With its assumption of management control of Bayanzurkh Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, Brera is operating a football club in Asia.

Brera Holdings is now actively conducting a focused search for a target acquisition in the Italian Football Serie B market where it will continue to offer fans one of the only opportunities to participate as owners of sports clubs, by becoming shareholders of Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings, a privilege usually reserved for the exceptionally wealthy.

The Company plans to continue building its family of sports clubs, with the goal of enhancing its capability for player development and distribution within its network, and looks forward to a successful 2024.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a non-professional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. “FENIX” is an acronym for “Friendly European Non-professional Innovative Xenial.” BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy “the Champions League for amateurs,” and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan’s legendary San Siro Stadium. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for “Social Impact Through Soccer,” recognizing the Company’s focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association (“UEFA”) competitions.

On July 31, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women’s professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which will become Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumes in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company’s Nasdaq-listed shares. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company’s acquired football and other sports teams, the Company’s ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company’s ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION: