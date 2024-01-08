DHEC Offers Free Radon Test Kits, Reminds Residents of Radon Dangers during National Radon Action Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January is National Radon Action Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging South Carolinians to become familiar with the risks of radon when it’s present inside a home. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the country after smoking, and the health risks from radon are greater for smokers.

Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that is dispersed in outdoor air, but it can reach harmful levels when trapped inside a building. Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water, and finds its way into homes through cracks and holes in the foundation, construction joints, and plumbing fixtures. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year nationally.

“Elevated levels of radon have been found in homes in almost every county of South Carolina,” said Rhonda Thompson, Chief of DHEC’s Bureau of Air Quality. “Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels, and the only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test for it.”

While radon can only be detected by performing a home test, if it’s found inside a home it can be mitigated.

“South Carolina has nationally certified radon contractors who can measure radon and install solutions to reduce elevated radon levels,” said Olivia Burgher, Environmental Health Manager with DHEC’s Radon Program. “DHEC provides links to lists of credentialed radon professionals, guidance for choosing a radon contractor, and other resources about radon mitigation at scdhec.gov/radon.”

Additionally, the South Carolina Radon Program offers one free radon test kit per home that can be requested at scdhec.gov/radon, while supplies last. Radon test kits also can be purchased from the National Radon Program (sosradon.org, 1-800-767-7236) for $17.

For more information about radon, visit scdhec.gov/radon, email radon@dhec.sc.gov, or call 1-800-768-0362.

###