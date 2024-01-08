Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,365 in the last 365 days.

Is the US changing its stance on the Middle East conflict?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated calls to protect civilians in Gaza during a visit to Qatar on Sunday. “Far too many Palestinians, innocent Palestinians, have already been killed,” the top US diplomat said. He also said the death of Al Jazeera journalists Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya in a strike earlier in the day was an “unimaginable tragedy.” Blinken said Palestinians must be allowed to return home after the fighting and must not be displaced from the Gaza Strip.

You just read:

Is the US changing its stance on the Middle East conflict?

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more