Is the US changing its stance on the Middle East conflict?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated calls to protect civilians in Gaza during a visit to Qatar on Sunday. “Far too many Palestinians, innocent Palestinians, have already been killed,” the top US diplomat said. He also said the death of Al Jazeera journalists Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya in a strike earlier in the day was an “unimaginable tragedy.” Blinken said Palestinians must be allowed to return home after the fighting and must not be displaced from the Gaza Strip.

08/01/2024