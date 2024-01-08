EXPANSIA Welcomes Mike Raker as its first Chief Technology Officer to Enhance Technical Strategy and Capabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- As EXPANSIA celebrated its most profitable year yet and rang in the company’s tenth anniversary year, it welcomed Mike Raker as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on January 2nd. He will lead the technical advancement of EXPANSIA’s continuously evolving portfolio of products and capabilities impacting its corporate strategy.
Raker is a technology executive with over 20 years of experience in markets across the globe, including the US, UK, Australia, and NATO. He is also experienced in developing innovative technology-driven business strategies to transform businesses ranging from foundational research, internal innovation, and in establishing mutually beneficial relationships across large and small organizations. He has a record of winning large Programs of Record in FVEY markets at all sizes of business through innovation-led differentiation.
EXPANSIA CEO and founding partner, Adam “AJ” Jarnagin, said he is excited for Raker’s addition to the team in EXPANSIA’s tenth year of business. “Mike brings a breadth and depth of technical and strategy development experience at exactly the right time,” Jarnagin said. “I’m deeply grateful and humbled to now have him join us as a partner at EXPANSIA.”
“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to join this caring community at EXPANSIA!” Raker said about his response to Jarnagin’s offer. “I've already begun solutioning with the team and I feel very optimistic about things to come for EXPANSIA’s clients. I’m excited to leverage old relationships and establish new ones so we can do what we’ve always done best: deploy technology faster.”
Jarnagin also said that Raker’s experience will take EXPANSIA to a new level. “I’m confident Mike’s abilities and skilled approach as a technologist and strategist will continue to elevate our corporate offering at a time where our growing small business IMPACT with our defense clients continues to expand. I’ve known Mike for many years and have watched the positive results he’s been responsible for at Leidos and Improbable Defence.”
Before joining EXPANSIA, Raker led Improbable Defence’s (now Skyral) UK-based defense unit as their Chief Technology Officer. He oversaw all product development, strategy, governance, roadmap development, and alignment with international business development pipeline and several other aspects of the business, leading to the organization’s first Program of Record. He also forged major partnerships and funding strategies from small to large businesses across multiple business lines.
At Leidos, Raker held various leadership positions including Chief Technology Officer, chief engineer for the C4ISR business unit, and vice president and director of software corporately with a worldwide pipeline. He was also responsible for development of innovative internal software platforms and exploration of emerging technology and partnerships from small companies, startups, and scaleups, all at a global scale and secured for use in highly regulated industries while simultaneously navigating ITAR and other US and international regulations.
In his spare time, Raker advises the University of Virginia and the UVA Seed fund (a venture capital fund with university focus) on the commercialization of academic research and innovation, with an emphasis on engineering and the public and national security sector, as well as life sciences and other university-wide applications. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the UVA Engineering Foundation.
EXPANSIA is a leading strategy and technology integration firm whose mission is to deploy technology faster through high-impact digital solutions. EXPANSIA’s representative client base includes the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, and the U.S. Navy. EXPANSIA is a proud SBA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI level 3 in development and services, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 appraised company. For more information, visit https://expansiagroup.com/.
EXPANSIA is a leading strategy and technology integration firm whose mission is to deploy technology faster through high-impact digital solutions. EXPANSIA’s representative client base includes the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, and the U.S. Navy. EXPANSIA is a proud SBA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI level 3 in development and services, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 appraised company. For more information, visit https://expansiagroup.com/.
