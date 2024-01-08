Submit Release
EMU Entrepreneurship Club Listened to the Entrepreneurs of the Future

Operating under the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Entrepreneurship Club, initiated a collaboration with middle schools that have entrepreneurship courses in their curriculum as part of a social responsibility project. The first collaboration took place with Çanakkale Middle School where the Entrepreneurship Club students from EMU came together with Çanakkale Middle School students to conduct an Idea Workshop.

The aim of the workshop was to help students put what they have learned into practice and to explain what areas an entrepreneur needs to develop. In two stages of the Idea Workshop, initially, EMU Entrepreneurship Club Advisor Jülide Erdal Üngör shared fundamental information on "Entrepreneurship, Teamwork, and Examples of Young Entrepreneurship" with the middle school students. In the second stage, students were divided into teams based on topics such as "Environment, Animal Rights, Health, Entertainment/Games, Education" and were asked to generate ideas and present them. EMU Entrepreneurship Club members mentored the teams, who worked within a limited time frame to find solutions to problems and discussed solutions from various perspectives.

The workshop aimed to nurture students who think solution-oriented, possess developed communication skills, and most importantly, have high self-confidence. Aziz Oğlak, Gürkan Erdoğan, and Ertül Erciyas, teachers from Çanakkale Middle School's Entrepreneurship Club, expressed their gratitude to EMU Entrepreneurship Club, stating that the students' work during the workshop was highly productive. They mentioned that as teachers who have already initiated numerous innovative projects, they will continue supporting their students in the field of entrepreneurship.

