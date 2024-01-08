Jennifer Pereira appointed Managing Director, Group Head of Fengate Private Equity

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Pereira to Managing Director, Group Head of Private Equity.



Jennifer brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record to her new role. Previously Managing Director, Private Equity, with Fengate, Jennifer now leads the firm’s private equity business and her responsibilities expand to include overall management of Fengate’s private equity funds, team leadership, and strategic planning and operations, and she joins the firm’s Executive and Investment Committees.

“Congratulations to Jennifer on her well-deserved appointment and I look forward to the growth of our private equity business under her skilled leadership,” said Lou Serafini Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Fengate. “Jennifer’s extensive experience and strategic vision with managing complex transactions, leading successful teams, and growing businesses will be invaluable for our investors, our portfolio company partners, and our firm.”

Prior to joining Fengate, Jennifer was Managing Director, Private Equity, with CPP Investments, leading coverage in the consumer sector. Prior to CPP, she was with the Boston Consulting Group where she advised a broad range of clients with a focus on financial institutions and consumer companies.

“I am excited to continue to build, alongside the talented Fengate Private Equity team, on our success as an innovative investment partner to driven entrepreneurs, management teams, and their businesses, and to leveraging the resources and experience of Fengate’s $8 billion investment platform,” said Jennifer Pereira.

Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is focused on partnering with growth-oriented businesses in the business services, consumer products and services, and information, communications, and technology (ICT) sectors. With more than $700 million in assets under management on behalf of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, Fengate Private Equity’s mission is to help entrepreneurs and management teams realize their growth ambitions and drive lasting positive change in their businesses.

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $8 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas, and team members across North America, Fengate leverages 50 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent results on behalf of our clients, partners and the communities we work in. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

