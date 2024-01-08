Submit Release
Podcast: YoPro Perspectives on the Role of Culture in Workforce Recruitment and Retention

Jan. 8, 2024

Business aviation’s young professionals (YoPros) are not only establishing their places in the industry; they are also defining its future, and that includes seeking out company cultures that welcome and encourage new perspectives and solutions. “Leadership plays a really important role for me,” noted MySky’s Letwan Sutton. “I like to know that I have tasks to do every day, that there’s a path to grow … And that I have the support of the company to empower me to make decisions.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

  • Emily Cemezar, an intern in a business aviation flight department
  • Achal Patel, a strategist for a business aircraft OEM
  • Letwan Sutton, manager of aviation tax at MySky
  • Melanie Hight Viau, a captain for Part 135 charter company OpenAir

Podcast Episode

Jan/Feb 2024

Three talented professionals share their stories about how and why they decided a mid-career switch from non-aviation professions to business aviation was the right choice for them.

Read More

Jan/Feb 2024

Women are using networking, collaboration, mentoring and shared resources to close business aviation’s gaping gender gap. But is it enough?

Read More

Jan/Feb 2024

As the industry tries to meet workforce challenges through career fairs, mentoring and other strategies, local and regional business aviation groups are also using scholarship programs to offset the cost of flight training and professional development courses.

Read More

Nov/Dec 2023

In the constant search to fill vacancies in the business aviation workforce, operators often rely on a deep pool of candidates made up of tens of thousands of military veterans who are discharged into civilian life each year.

Read More

