Podcast: YoPro Perspectives on the Role of Culture in Workforce Recruitment and Retention
Jan. 8, 2024
Business aviation’s young professionals (YoPros) are not only establishing their places in the industry; they are also defining its future, and that includes seeking out company cultures that welcome and encourage new perspectives and solutions. “Leadership plays a really important role for me,” noted MySky’s Letwan Sutton. “I like to know that I have tasks to do every day, that there’s a path to grow … And that I have the support of the company to empower me to make decisions.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Emily Cemezar, an intern in a business aviation flight department
- Achal Patel, a strategist for a business aircraft OEM
- Letwan Sutton, manager of aviation tax at MySky
- Melanie Hight Viau, a captain for Part 135 charter company OpenAir
