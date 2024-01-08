MetaWorks Extends AI-Powered Chatbot Offering by Adding AI Generated Video’s with Launch of StockHolder.ai

MetaWorks Also Begins Introducing Its AI-Powered Chatbot, ECHO to Healthcare Professionals, Schools and Educational Institutions

Fairfield, CA., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns, operates, and develops Web3 platforms, is thrilled to announce the launch of StockHolder.ai. StockHolder.ai will serve as the primary destination for the AI-Powered investor relations & chatbot business launched by MetaWorks in December. MetaWorks has begun rolling out a full AI-Powered investor relations offering that now has the ability to ingest a company’s news and stock information daily and in near real time and use AI to generate video press releases, content and more.

MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher commented, “AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time. It has the potential to revolutionize and hopefully improve so many aspects of our lives, from healthcare and education to the way we work and interact with the world around us. At MetaWorks we have set our focus on a few very niche markets in finance and education where we feel AI can solve problems, improve lives, and help grow our business right now, not years from now.”

Mr. Gallagher went on to say, “It’s incredible how fast this technology is evolving. The product offering we have access to today is light years ahead of what we were working on only a few months ago. We wanted to get StockHolder.ai up and running as soon as possible to serve as the primary contact point for the AI-Powered IR product as the initial responses have been very strong. We expect to begin on-boarding our first customers for the AI-Powered IR program this month. We’ve also begun introducing the AI-Powered chat technology to educational institutions, teachers, tutors, and healthcare professionals with very solid early results.”

What sets StockHolder.ai and our AI program apart is the commitment to customization. In addition to being custom built, every client is equipped with a custom-branded stock quote and charting widget, creating a cohesive and visually appealing representation of the company’s financial information for investors. This branding extends to the creation of AI-generated instructional videos, press releases, personas and more, providing companies with a suite of tools to effectively communicate with and expand not only their investor base but their business as well.

