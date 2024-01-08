Submit Release
Adult Lecture Series at MK Nature Center

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game MK Nature Center will host evening lectures for adults each month through May, 2024. Upcoming lectures include:

January 17th– Outdoor Photography-Outdoor photographer Patrick Stoll will share a wealth of tips and techniques for taking advantage of the capabilities of your digital camera. Whether you are using an adjustable camera with many functions or a smart phone, there will be something for everyone. 6:30 pm. Free.

February 22nd-Hunting as Conservation-Eric Keren, will present the history and concept of hunting as an act of conservation. Look back in time to understand how hunting plays a key role in today’s conservation landscape. 6:30 pm. Free.

March 14th –The Role of Non-Profits  in the Protection of Idaho Rivers. Rob Tiedemann from the Boise River Enhancement Network will be talking will be explaining the efforts of non-profits, volunteers and citizen scientists in conserving the Boise River. 6:30 pm. Free.

 All lectures are at MK Nature Center (600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID) and begin at 6:30 pm. No registration is necessary, free, and open to the adult public. If you have questions, contact sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov.

