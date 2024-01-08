Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is Changing Its Name and Symbol Commensurate With Its New Pursuits Into the Oil & Gas Industry, and Its Management Has Been Enhanced

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: HIHI) – operating in the Secondary Recovery of Oil & Gas Industry – released the news today that it is changing its name to EP3 (Enhanced Petroleum Extraction Enterprises, Inc.) commensurate with its new pursuits in the Oil and Gas industry.

As recently announced, Glenn Klinker has been added to our executive staff as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer responsible for the Oil & Gas operations. We have also engaged a high profile Advisor to head up Capital Raises and Regulation Compliance.

In addition, we have engaged two Spanish-speaking specialists who are marketing the Company’s investment opportunities overseas.

Currently, we have an interest from several accredited investors to make large investments in the Company.

Gene Thompson – CEO and Chief Strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, “We are pleased to make this announcement to our shareholders and investors as it strengthens our base operations and enhances our ability to grow.”

Thompson further commented, "Our primary focus is to locate and close acquisition opportunities in the Secondary Recovery of Oil and Gas segment of the industry adding revenues and earnings to our books.”

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.

