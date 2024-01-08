Fate Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for FT825 / ONO-8250 in Patients with HER2-expressing Advanced Solid Tumors

iPSC-derived CAR T-cell Product Candidate Incorporates Seven Synthetic Controls of Cell Function including a Novel HER2-targeted Antigen Binding Domain



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the initiation of enrollment for its Phase 1 clinical trial of FT825 / ONO-8250, a multiplexed-engineered, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). The iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidate incorporates a novel HER2-targeted antigen binding domain and is designed to overcome unique challenges in treating solid tumors. The Phase 1 study of FT825 / ONO-8250 is being conducted under a strategic collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ono).

“Since the formation of our partnership with Ono in 2018, we have worked closely together to pioneer the manufacture of CD8 alpha-beta T cells from iPSCs and to discover and integrate novel synthetic controls of cell function into our iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product platform for safe and effective treatment of solid tumors, including functional elements designed to promote cell trafficking, resist immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment, and preferentially target cancer cells,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “The preclinical data for FT825 / ONO-8250 indicate a highly-differentiated therapeutic profile across a broad range of solid tumors, with the novel HER2-targeted antigen binding domain demonstrating selective targeting of cancer cells expressing HER2 including those with low expression. We are excited to initiate the Phase 1 study in collaboration with Ono and assess the potential to benefit patients with hard-to-treat advanced solid tumors who currently have limited treatment options.”

Designed using the Company’s iPSC Product Platform, FT825 / ONO-8250 incorporates seven novel synthetic controls of cell function including a CXCR2 receptor to promote cell trafficking, a chimeric TGFβ receptor to redirect immunosuppressive signals in the tumor microenvironment, and a high-affinity, non-cleavable CD16a receptor to enable antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. Preclinical data of FT825 / ONO-8250 presented at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting demonstrated that the profile of the novel HER2-targeted antigen binding domain is unique and differentiated from that of trastuzumab, exhibiting similar potency with greater specificity for cancer cells expressing HER2.

The Phase 1 study is designed to investigate a single dose of FT825 / ONO-8250 as monotherapy and in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy in previously-treated patients with advanced solid tumors. The dose escalation and dose expansion portions of the trial are expected to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics as well as anti-tumor activity by overall response rate, duration of response and disease control rate.

Under the terms of its Collaboration and Option Agreement with Ono, Fate will jointly develop and commercialize FT825 / ONO-8250 with Ono in the U.S. and Europe, and Ono maintains exclusive development and commercialization rights for FT825 / ONO-8250 in the rest of the world. Fate is eligible to receive clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales outside of the United States and Europe by Ono. The parties are currently conducting preclinical development of an additional solid tumor program targeting an undisclosed tumor-associated antigen.

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform

The Company’s proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform enables mass production of off-the-shelf, multiplexed-engineered cell products that are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients. Human iPSCs possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s platform combines multiplexed engineering and single-cell selection of human iPSCs to create clonal master iPSC lines. Analogous to master cell lines used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, the Company utilizes its clonal master iPSC lines as a renewable cell source to manufacture multiplexed-engineered cell products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf availability, can be combined and administered with other therapies, and can potentially reach a broad patient population. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with the manufacture of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 400 issued patents and 450 pending patent applications.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s effector cell pipeline includes multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, such as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-associated antigens, and are intended to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients including in combination with well-established cancer therapies. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

