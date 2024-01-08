mophie receives CES 2024 Innovation Award for the Qi2 snap+ powerstation mini with stand

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent power solutions for mobile devices, has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) as a 2024 CES Innovation Award® recipient for the snap+ powerstation® mini with stand in the category of mobile devices, accessories & apps. The CTA owns and produces the annual Consumer Electronics Show that highlights breakthrough technologies and global innovators.



The snap+ powerstation mini with stand ($69.95 MSRP) is the next generation mobile power solution from mophie, transforming the way users charge smartphones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds on-the-go.

This next generation powerstation mini is modern, compact, and pocketable, with options for wireless charging that initiates upon contact or wired charging utilizing the included USB-C cable. The snap+ powerstation mini with stand is housed in an ultra-slim chassis with the signature mophie LED array for real-time battery life indicator.

The integrated aluminum stand holds and charges smartphones in portrait or landscape mode, with up to 100 degrees of range, for the convenience of handsfree viewing of movies, TV shows, and video conferencing.

The new powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and has the capacity to hold a full charge for select smartphones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbud models ensuring users’ devices stay powered throughout the day, and through the night.

Compatible with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging standards, the snap+ powerstation mini with stand features an internal custom lithium cobalt oxide battery that puts out up to 21W to ensure devices receive a true 15W maximum charging speed.1

“We’re honored to receive this CES Innovation award. It is a testament to our pursuit of pushing the boundaries of mobile charging,” said Justin Tacy, head of marketing for mophie. “This recognition validates our commitment to excellence and fuels our passion to continue shaping the future of mobile accessories.”

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes the year's most innovative products in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest-rated in each.

The new snap+ powerstation mini with stand is part of a larger Qi2 technology roadmap update from mophie, which also includes:

snap+ 3-in-1 stand ($129.95 MSRP) - Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space.

($129.95 MSRP) - Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space. snap+ wireless charging vent mount ($69.95) - The snap+ wireless charging vent mount magnetically holds iPhone securely where you can see it while it charges. It comes with an adjustable arm extension that lets you position your phone above or below the vent and adjust it to the perfect viewing angle.

Availability:

The mophie snap+ powerstation mini with stand, snap+ 3-in-1 stand, and snap+ wireless charging vent mount will be available in March on mophie.com and at select retail stores. Each product will include a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.2

1Based on mophie internal lab testing

2ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

CTA and CES Innovation Awards are registered trademarks of the Consumer Technology Corporation. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. MagSafe, iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, a leading brand in power, is an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , and Instagram .

