mophie introduces the juice pack cellphone battery case for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at CES 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today announced the return of the iconic juice pack® cellphone battery case for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.



The all-new juice pack ($99.95) smartphone battery case adds to mophie’s broad portfolio of mobile power solutions, each uniquely transforming the way users charge smartphones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds while on-the-go.

mophie specifically engineered juice pack to be the perfect iPhone 15 companion. This rechargeable integrated battery case contains a 2,400-2,800 mAh internal lithium-ion polymer battery and enables Apple users to make the most of their day instead of worrying about their battery or pausing life to recharge their iPhone.

In line with mophie’s heritage, when juice pack is connected to a power source, the Priority+ charging feature intelligently enables pass-through charging, so iPhone always receives power first. Once a user’s iPhone is fully charged, the juice pack battery case receives power second. Every juice pack incorporates smart-charging circuitry to provide your device with the perfect amount of power for a safe, quick charge.

The mophie engineering team paid special attention to ergonomics and design. juice pack features a soft-touch acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) finish making it comfortable to hold. Even with a large internal battery capacity, juice pack maintains a low profile. The combination of slightly raised corners and a high-impact protection system means juice pack guards against everyday screen scratches and cracks.

And for the first time, the new juice pack for iPhone 15 is manufactured with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic content with packaging made with up to 90% recyclable packaging materials.

Additional juice pack technical specifications:

iPhone 15: Contains a 2,400 mAh internal battery

L: 17.54 mm / 0.7 in

W: 75 mm / 3 in

H: 161 mm / 6.3 in



iPhone 15 Pro: Contains a 2,600 mAh internal battery

L: 17.54 mm / 0.7 in

W: 75 mm / 3 in

H: 161 mm / 6.3 in



iPhone 15 Pro Max: Contains a 2,800 mAh internal battery

L: 17.12 mm / 0.67 in

W: 81.1 mm / 3.2 in

H: 174 mm / 6.85 in



Availability:

The mophie juice pack for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-order in late February on mophie.com for $99.95. Each product will include a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.2

1ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

iPhone is a trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, a leading brand in power, is an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

