Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of January 16, 2024 Deadlines in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), NuScale Power Corporation (SMR), and Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) Investors and Encourages Investors With…

The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (the “Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that the Company failed to disclose significant issues with its Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices, causing the Company to stop marketing the devices and incur significant inventory writedowns. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between May 10, 2022 and November 13, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/beauty-health/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is January 16th.

NuScale Power Corporation

The NuScale Power Corporation (the “Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s ability to fulfill two large contracts. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between March 15, 2023 and November 8, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/nuscale/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is January 16th.

Acelyrin, Inc.

The Acelyrin, Inc. (“the Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements regarding the Company’s drug candidate and its effectiveness. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/acelyrin/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is January 16th.

