Xarxa Oberta de Catalunya Deploys Infinera’s Optical Transport Solution for Fiber Optic Networks in Catalonia Region

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that Xarxa Oberta de Catalunya, also known as Xarxa Oberta or XOC, the leading network provider in Catalonia and a subsidiary of the global Cellnex Group, deployed Infinera’s XTM Series to meet the growing broadband demands of government networks across the Catalonia region in Spain. With Infinera’s XTM packet-optical solution, Xarxa Oberta can provide government networks up to 400 GbE services on its fiber optic network. Xarxa Oberta also tested Infinera’s ICE6 solution on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, validating its ability to run optical signals up to 800G on its network to allow for scaling in the future.



As a wholesale network operator, Xarxa Oberta operates the leading optical fiber network in Catalonia, offering Ethernet services, dark fiber, and colocation services that provide the region with the most robust high-speed services available. Infinera’s XTM Series equips Xarxa Oberta with a range of innovative packet optical transport solutions to deliver an architecture optimized for the needs of the region. The XTM Series solution enhances Xarxa Oberta’s network, enabling it to extend flexible, reliable high-capacity connectivity with low power consumption to government networks.

“Catalonia is a fast-growing region with more than 900 municipalities and almost 8 million inhabitants, requiring constant investments in our network to ensure we continually provide the most robust communications services to our customers. Infinera’s XTM solution delivers the flexible services required today, and the ability to upgrade to ICE6 will enable us to scale to meet the demands of government networks in the future,” said Joan Cervera, CEO at Xarxa Oberta.

“Infinera is pleased to partner with Xarxa Oberta to deliver cost-effective, high-speed services that meet the growing bandwidth needs of government entities in a very densely populated region,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Looking ahead, the successful test validating 800G services on Xarxa Oberta’s network paves the way for an ongoing partnership that will allow Xarxa Oberta to continue to scale and expand their services to meet future demand.”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the potential technical, financial and operational benefits of Infinera’s XTM solution and its ICE6 solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended July 1, 2023 as filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.