Kandou’s CFO, Jeff Winzeler, to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Sharing Kandou’s Vision and Market-Leading Solutions in One-on-One Meetings with Interested Investors throughout the Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Kandou’s CFO, Jeff Winzeler



What: Will present the Kandou vision and innovative high-performance, low-power chip communications solutions at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference during one-on-one meetings with interested investors.

When: Wednesday, January 17, and Thursday, January 18

Where: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference will feature public and private company presentations and fireside chats, thematic panels, and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors. Meetings will be available for qualified institutional, private equity and venture capital investors throughout the week, based on company availability and investor interest.

About Jeff Winzeler

Jeff Winzeler began his career at Intel Corporation where he led financial teams in the United States, Asia and Europe. His prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Solar Power Inc. and International DisplayWorks securing working capital for business growth and scaling them through their exits. Before joining Kandou, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and led it through its 2016 IPO. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement and investor relations.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

