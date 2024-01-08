Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceutical/Logistic - Loos, France, RLG, Isovital Headquarter, Jan 8th 2024 : “Life Couriers acquires Isovital and the RLG group to create the global logistic leader for radiopharmaceuticals transportation”.

“Life Couriers acquires RLG to create the global logistic leader for radiopharmaceuticals transportation”.

Philippe Sueur, Isovital President stated: « Significant efforts were needed to create the RLG group with Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services and it is quite satisfying to realize our group’s contribution today to help people live longer thru a full commitment to our key and faithful partners and customers. I heartly thank them as I thank warmly as well our dedicated teams and employees. The future of the newly formed group looks even brighter and thanks to its new global footprint, and dedication to support our customers, the RLG will continue to evolve significantly in the coming months and years ».

Stefan Glebke, Life Couriers CEO added : “ I’m thrilled with ISOVITAL, ISOLIFE And ISI’s acquisition by our group as it demonstrates our full commitment to serve our customers and their patients all over the world. With Associated Couriers, leader in the USA and the Americas, Isovital, Isolife in France and Isotope Services in Belgium, Life Couriers is now perfectly positioned to provide highly effective synergies and to support the entire nuclear medicine industry including the academic effort, the clinical trials development and the global distribution of its powerful medicine to combat aggressive forms of diseases.

About:

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in the following companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotope Service International (ISI) acquisition. In 2019, more than 11.5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

Headquartered in Munich (Germany), Life Couriers is an international group of specialized logistics service operators focused on life science and health care logistics. Life Couriers operates globally in six lines of business, stem cell, radiopharmaceuticals, clinical trials, direct to patient, pharma freight, and emergency logistics. Life Couriers is aiming to become a global leader in saving lives by providing trusted healthcare logistics solutions.

http://www.radiopharmalogistics.com/

http://www.isovital.fr/

http://www.isolife.fr/

https://isotopes.be/

https://www.lifecouriers.com

Contact RLG : c.poliart@isotopes.be



Contact Life couriers: stefan.glebke@lifecouriers.com



