Summa Linguae Technologies Review & Alternatives in 2024

This article offers a review of one of the AI (artificial intelligence) training data collection services on the market, Summa Linguae Technologies, based on customer reviews. Our research also offers the top 3 alternatives of Summa Linguae Technologies for AI training data collection and preparation.

Since Summa Linguae Technologies operates with a crowdsourcing platform, there might be 2 types of readers interested in this article; click on your type to find relevant information:

Its workers: These are workers who wish to work for or work for Summa linguae technologies and are interested in its alternatives. If you are a worker, click here. Its customers (i.e., Buyers): These are businesses that are interested in Summa Linguae technologies’ services but want to consider its alternatives. If you are a potential customer or buyer, click here.

Top 3 alternatives of Summa Linguae Technologies (For workers)

This section offers a table comparing the top 3 alternatives of Summa Linguae based on criteria useful for workers who work with or are planning to work with Summa Linguae Technologies.

Table 1. Alternatives comparison (for workers)

Notes:

Workers can use the links in the table to reach the sign-up and career pages of the respective company.

The companies are ranked based on the number of reviews.

* Worker ratings data gathered from Trustpilot since it has mostly worker reviews.

** Data gathered from analyzing worker reviews. In some cases, workers reported payment delays.

*** For Summa Linguae, we did not find any data from Trustpilot; therefore, we used the data available on Indeed as of Jan/2024.

Top 3 alternatives of Summa Linguae Technologies (For customers)

This section offers a table comparing the top 3 alternatives of Summa Linguae based on criteria useful for potential customers who wish to purchase Summa Linguae’s services.

Table 2. Alternatives comparison (for customers)

Companies User ratings

out of 5 (Avg)* Number of

Reviews* Number of Features** Clickworker 4.1 High High Appen 4.2 High High Amazon Mechanical Turk 4 Medium Low Summa Linguae

Technologies N/A N/A Medium

Notes:

* The data was gathered from B2B review platforms such as G2, Trustradius, and Capterra.

** If you would like to see the detailed list and comparison of all the features, click here.

The comparison is based on publicly available and verifiable data.

The companies are ranked based on the number of reviews.

Summa linguae technologies review

Headquartered in Poland, Summa Linguae Technologies claims to offer a range of AI data solutions through a crowdsourcing platform aimed at helping different companies and developers with their data needs. Its solutions encompass data and language services by leveraging human expertise (through the crowdsourcing model).

Here is a full list of its claimed offerings:

Data solutions : Data collection and fresh data generation by human workers

: Data collection and fresh data generation by human workers Language solutions : Data localization and translation for multi-language businesses.

: Data localization and translation for multi-language businesses. AI and machine learning : Training and testing datasets for AI and ML models.

: Training and testing datasets for AI and ML models. Annotation services: Data labeling and classification for different data types.

Pros and cons of summa linguae technologies

Since we did not find any customer reviews for Summa Linguae, we provided pros and cons of buying from the company based on our own analysis of the data available on the company’s website and comparison of the alternatives.

Pros:

All data types covered: They offer data collection and annotation services for all data types, including text, image, speech, audio, and video.

They offer data collection and annotation services for all data types, including text, image, speech, audio, and video. Artificial intelligence model testing offered: They also offer model testing, which can be beneficial for developers since they can get their training data and test their models from the same place.

Cons:

Lack of online presence: Summa Linguae lacks customer reviews on B2B platforms like G2, obscuring a clear view of customer experiences and issues.

Summa Linguae lacks customer reviews on B2B platforms like G2, obscuring a clear view of customer experiences and issues. Limited crowd information: The absence of detailed information about their crowdsourcing network hinders potential clients in assessing suitability compared to competitors like Clickworker and Appen, who provide such insights. See Figure 1 below to compare the crowd sizes of all the alternatives.

The absence of detailed information about their crowdsourcing network hinders potential clients in assessing suitability compared to competitors like Clickworker and Appen, who provide such insights. See Figure 1 below to compare the crowd sizes of all the alternatives. Lack of transparency: Unlike many of its alternatives, Summa Linguae does not have a specific code of conduct page, impacting transparency about its practices towards workers.

Overall analysis

Summa Linguae falls short in customer review transparency and detailed worker network information compared to direct competitors like Clickworker and Appen.

Figure 1. Crowd size comparison of all the alternatives

Note: Crowd data for summa linguae was not found.

Analysis of the alternatives

This section offers the analysis of the 3 Summa Linguae alternatives mentioned in this article based on customer reviews from B2B review platforms like g2. TrustRadius, and Capterra.

1. Clickworker

Clickworker is a suitable alternative to Summa Linguae since it offers similar services through a crowdsourcing model and platform. The company distributes its projects to its global network of over 6 million workers. Its offerings revolve around AI data collection, annotation, RLHF training, market research & surveys. language solutions, among others.

Pros and cons of working with Clickworker:

Suitable for non-technical users: A customer review regarding Clickworker’s reliable crowd and easy-to-use platform. 1

Expensive for small-scale projects: A customer review regarding Clickworker’s data annotation services and its prices. 2

2. Appen

Appen is another popular name in the AI data space and a suitable alternative to Summa Linguae. Its offerings include AI data collection, labeling, RLHF training, language solutions, for machine learning models.

Pros and cons of working with Appen:

Financially weak : Appen is not doing well financially, according to recent news. 3

: Appen is not doing well financially, according to recent news. Effective data processing but server issues: Appen’s customer support, pricing, data quality, and platform. 4

3. Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk)

Amazon Mechanical Turk, or MTurk, is also a popular alternative for Summa linguae, offering data solutions through a marketplace and a crowdsourcing model. Its services, as claimed on its websites, include AI data collection and generation, data labeling, market research & surveys, language solutions, among others.

Pros and cons of working with MTurk

Lack of English speakers: According to a review, most of MTurk’s workers are not fluent English speakers, which can be an issue for some clients who require human-generated speech or text data in English. 5

Low-quality data: A customer found its data collection service to be efficient. However, various customers found the quality of the work done by the workers to be low. 6.

Learn about Amazon Mechanical Turk alternatives here.

Transparency statement:

AIMultiple serves numerous emerging tech companies, including the ones linked in this article.

Further reading

External resources