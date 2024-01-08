3D Cell Culture Market Size to Reach $3183.68 Million Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Vantage Market Research Report for 3D Cell Culture Market- A Closer Look at the Future of 3D Cell Culture”GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D cell culture refers to the process of growing cells in controlled 3D environments as opposed to traditional 2D culture methods. The global 3D Cell Culture Market was valued at USD 1040.75 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 3183.68 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.00% during the forecast period (2024-2032). Key factors attributing to the high growth rate include increased research funding for developing alternatives for animal testing, growing focus on developing personalized medicine, rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, and technological innovations in 3D cell cultures.
— Vantage Market Research
The expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries are significantly contributing to the increasing adoption of 3D cell cultures across various applications like drug discovery & toxicology testing, cancer & stem cell research, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicines. 3D cultures accurately simulate in vivo conditions to provide predictive in vitro models. This allows researchers and scientists to better understand disease progression and develop targeted therapeutics.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
The advancements in cell biology coupled with increasing research in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are the prime factors driving the 3D cell culture industry trends. The market is significantly driven by the advantages of 3D cultures over traditional 2D cell culture methods like improved cell viability and more accurate depiction of in vivo microenvironments. Additionally, substantial funding from both public and private sectors to support product development like 3D cell culture scaffolds and services is a major catalyst for market growth.
However, high setup costs associated with technologies like organ-on-chip and lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research in emerging countries may negatively impact market progression over the coming years. Nonetheless, reducing prices of high-throughput technologies and micropatterning techniques along with their increased deployment in diagnostic labs and modernization of research facilities will provide tremendous growth opportunities.
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝟑𝐃 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)
• Kirkstall Ltd (UK)
• Corning Incorporated (US)
• Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
• Avantor Inc. (US)
• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)
• 3D Biotek LLC (US)
• MIMETAS BV (Netherlands)
• PromoCell GmbH (Germany)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
• Growing industry-academia collaborations for new product development.
• Development of supporting technologies like imaging, sensors, nanomaterial scaffolds etc.
• Increasing shift towards personalized medicine and point-of-care testing.
• Rapid uptake of melt electrospun and microfluidic 3D scaffold technologies.
• Rising integration of microcarrier and magnetic levitation techniques.
• Wide applications in precision medicine like cancer research & tumor modeling.
• Increasing focus on skin, intestinal, neuronal & other complex organ models.
• Rising demand for synthetic polymers over natural polymers like collagen hydrogels.
• Emergence of microfluidics, membrane scaffolds and 3D bioprinters.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
Some prominent challenges restricting the growth of businesses and adoption rate of 3D cell cultures include:
• High operational costs associated with technology and infrastructure requirements
• Lack of consistency in results due to high throughput and complex assay methods
• Dearth of experienced and skilled research professionals in the industry
• Intellectual property and regulatory concerns associated with certain bioprinting techniques
• Handling difficulties in imaging and analytics techniques involved in data processing
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
Favorable outlook for market players, research scientists and experts exists in the form of:
• Large unmet needs for drug discovery, cancer diagnostics and toxicology studies
• Rising demand for models that express rare cell phenotypes
• Increasing support for development of standardized multi-organ systems
• Convergence of AI, ML and big data technologies in 3D cell culture R&D
• Growth avenues in developing regions owing to improving R&D infrastructure
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝟑𝐃 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
✦ What was the size of the global 3D cell culture market in 2022?
• The global 3D cell culture market was valued at USD 1040.75 Million in 2022.
✦ What is the predicted growth rate of the market between 2022-2030?
• The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 15.0% between 2023-2030.
✦ What are the key application segments of 3D cell cultures?
• Major application segments of 3D cell cultures are cancer & stem cell research, drug discovery & toxicology testing, and tissue engineering.
✦ Which region accounted for the maximum share of the global market?
• North America dominated the 3D cell culture market with a share of over 40% in 2021.
✦ What are the main growth drivers of the 3D cell culture industry?
• Main growth drivers are demand for personalized medicines, need for alternatives to animal testing, technological innovations, and higher research funding.
✦ Who are the major companies operating in this industry?
• Prominent companies operating are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, 3D Biotek LLC, REPROCELL USA Inc., Nanofiber Solutions Inc., Insphero AG and others.
✦ Which product type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate?
• Scaffold-based 3D cell cultures are expected to expand at the highest CAGR over 2022-2030.
✦ What are the main challenges facing the global market?
• Major challenges are cost barriers, regulatory ambiguities, lack of infrastructure support and dearth of skilled professionals.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America dominates the global 3D cell culture market presently. The U.S. accounted for over 90% regional share in 2021 owing to early technology penetration advanced healthcare infrastructure network. Moreover, high adoption rate among researchers engaged in drug discovery programs, cancer studies and regenerative medicine also support the progression.
The strategic expansion of major companies in the U.S. along with growing partnership agreements with biopharma enterprises will allow the North American market to continue dominating over the coming years as well. The introduction of chip-based organoid research platforms is also fostering new growth opportunities in the regional market space.
