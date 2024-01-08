Surgery Partners, Inc. Reaffirms 2023 Full Year Guidance and Provides 2024 Initial Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of management of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, will be meeting with investors today, January 8, 2024, as part of the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation at 5:15 p.m. ET. Based on results through November 2023, the Company is re-affirming its 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $436 million to $440 million and its 2023 Revenue guidance of approximately $2.75 billion. Additionally, consistent with managements commitment to driving mid-teens growth, the Company projects 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $495 million.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

