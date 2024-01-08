Telehealth & Telemedicine Market is Expected to Reach $285.7 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telehealth & Telemedicine market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $120.4 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $285.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the telehealth and telemedicine market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising population, the increasing need to expand healthcare access, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, a shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunications, the rising level of government support, and increasing awareness. However, regional variations in regulations, fraud, and the use of social media for care provision will affect market growth negatively during the forecast period.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201868927

Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $120.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $285.7 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Mode of Delivery, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity High utility in combating infectious diseases and use of technologies such as blockchain and AI Key Market Driver Increasing Adoption Of Digital Health And Telehealth to drive the market

The cloud-based delivery mode is expected to account for the largest share of 78.2% of the global telehealth and telemedicine market in 2022. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period. This segment is projected to reach USD 243.3 billion by 2028 from 68.5 billion in 2023. The on-demand nature of these services, their easy scalability, and the cost-benefits of cloud-based solutions are all driving the growth of this market.

Based on the component segment, the telehealth and telemedicine market are segmented into software & services by type, Software and services by offering and hardware. The software & services segment is expected to account for the largest share of 71.3% of the global telehealth and telemedicine market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly due because the enhancing digital presence and expanding online services contribute to the enhancement of healthcare services through the adoption of software and service tools. Healthcare providers can optimize patient solutions by utilizing these tools, facilitating seamless connectivity among service providers. Thus, driving the growth of this segment.

Based on Application, the teleradiology segment is expected to account for the largest share of 22.2% of the global telehealth and telemedicine market in 2022. Factors such as an increase in imaging practices, an increase in teleradiology workflow adoption by healthcare providers, and the streamlining and regulation of teleradiology practices are driving the market growth.

Buy a Telehealth & Telemedicine Industry Report (163 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201868927

Telehealth & Telemedicine market major players covered in the report, such as:

Koninklijke Philips, N.V (Netherlands)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (US)

Oracle (US)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Cisco Systems (US)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Iron Bow Technologies (US)

American Well (US)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (US)

AMC Health (US)

TeleSpecialists(US)

Doctor On Demand by Included Health, Inc. (US)

MDLIVE (US)

GlobalMedia Group, LLC (US)

Medvivo Group Ltd. (UK)

Medweb(US)

VSee (US)

Imedi Plus (China)

Zipnosis (US)

ACL Digital (US)

iCliniq (US)

Boston Scientific Cardiac Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (US)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201868927

This report categorizes the Telehealth & Telemedicine market into the following segments:

Telehealth and Telemedicine market, By Component

Software and Service by Type Remote Patient Monitoring Real Time Interaction Store and Forward

Software and Service by Offering One-Time Purchase Subscription Based Pay-Per Use

Hardware Monitors Medical Peripheral Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucose Meter Weight Scales Pulse Oximeters Peak Flow Meters Ecg Monitors Other Medical Peripheral Devices



Telehealth and Telemedicine market, By Mode of Delivery

Cloud based

On Premise

Telehealth and Telemedicine market, By Application

Telecare Activity Monitoring Remote Medication Management

Teleconsultation

Tele ICU

Telepsychiatry

Teledermatology

other applications

Telehealth and Telemedicine market, By End User

Providers Hospitals & Clinics Long Term Care Centers & Assissted Living Centers

Payers Public Private

Patients and consumers

Telehealth and Telemedicine market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia RoAPAC

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=201868927

Telehealth & Telemedicine Industry Recent Developments:

In 2021, Medtronic forged a partnership with Statis Lab Inc., aiming to introduce a patient monitoring system in India.

Koninklijke Philips unveiled new products, such as Patch, Maternal Pod, and Avalon CL Fetalin 2020 for remote patient monitoring across New Zealand, Europe, Singapore, the United States, and Australia.

In 2020, BioTelemetry completed the acquisition of various healthcare services and products from Envolve, encompassing a coaching platform and remote patient monitoring. The strategic move concentrated on addressing healthcare needs in hypertension, mental health, diabetes, and chronic heart failure.

Key Market Stakeholders:

Telehealth and telemedicine equipment manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors of telehealth and telemedicine equipment

Healthcare IT service providers

Healthcare insurance companies/payers

Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, clinics, medical groups, physicians’ practices, diagnostic centers, and outpatient clinics)

Venture capitalists

Government bodies/regulatory bodies

Corporate entities

Accountable care organizations

Telehealth resource centers

Research and consulting firms

Technology partners

Medical research institutes

Clinical departments

Ministries of health

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the telehealth and telemedicine market based on component, application, mode of delivery, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall telehealth and telemedicine market

To analyze opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To profile key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions in the overall market

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategies

Related Reports:

IoT Medical Devices Market

Home Healthcare Market

Healthcare IT Market

Digital Therapeutics Market

Behavioral Health Software Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/telehealth-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/telehealth.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com