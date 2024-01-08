VitalHub Corp. Benefitting From Recent UK Government Initiatives

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce the United Kingdom (UK) government’s investment in System Coordination Centre (SCC) medical technology, aimed at alleviating the capacity strain on the NHSE (National Health Service England). VitalHub’s SHREWD technology platform provides an operational situation dashboard, which is being incorporated into Integrated Care Systems (ICSs). This system will generate proactive alerts, enhancing the quality and longevity of health and care services for local communities.



In the UK, 42 Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) operate as partnerships uniting together NHSE, local health, and care organizations. Together they develop plans to improve the long-term health and care services for people and communities. Acknowledged as the future of health and care integration, ICSs play a pivotal role in both the NHSE Long Term Plan and Health and Care Act, according to NHSE leaders.

System Coordination Centres (SCCs) play a crucial role in ensuring the highest quality of care across all health disciplines. They manage clinical risk within and across acute, community, mental health, primary care, and social care services while overseeing system demand, capacity, and risk mitigation. Recent new funding is earmarked to enhance patient care, reduce waiting lists, expedite diagnoses, and introduce innovative methods for treating patients. It will also encourage the adoption of technologies such as virtual wards for remote patient care and wearable devices for monitoring chronic conditions from the comfort of one's home.

"We are extremely pleased to be directly benefiting from the contribution of the UK government’s ongoing commitment to provide best in class healthcare. This program will support key NHS priorities to address the requirements of ICS to have Smart System Control implemented as a SCC,” commented Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub. “We are delighted to support this region through our world class SHREWD suite of offerings. SHREWD operational situation dashboards allow users to easily identify where local urgent care system pressures are developing, and to act through proactive alerts, inbuilt teleconferencing and paperless audit systems. We view this investment as furtherance to the growing opportunities we enjoy in markets for our products and our market-leading position.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive merger and acquisition (“M&A”) plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 350 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

