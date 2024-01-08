AG Patrick Morrisey has filmed for the forthcoming VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey contributed to the forthcoming VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary announced Stan Fitzgerald President
AG Morrisey has always been a fighter for President Trump , we are honored he signed onto our Trump documentary film project. The AG has our full endorsement for his bid to be West Virginia Governor ”CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been previously endorsed by Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump for his bid to be the next governor of West Virginia.
The Attorney General is co-leading an amicus brief with Indiana, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal from Colorado decision that kept former Pres. Donald Trump off the ballot for that state’s Presidential Primary Elections https://mailchi.mp/wvago/wva-ag-co-leads-brief-asking-us-supreme-court-to-hear-trump-ballot-eligibility-case?e=63c6a19f3f
AG Morrisey recently filmed to contribute to the forthcoming Vets for Trump documentary to support Donald J Trump for our 47th president.
VFAF Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald with Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald recently produced “The Fall of Deceit” starring Admiral Kubic , General Flynn and Laura Loomer , with Roger Stone , Jeffrey Clark , John Nantz , John Solomon , Jody Hice , Vernon Jones and Mallory Staples.
https://pix11.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/659098981/laura-loomer-joins-the-cast-of-the-fall-of-deceit-a-forthcoming-documentary-by-frank-x-panico-and-stan-fitzgerald/
Close to completion is the couples second film which is a documentary about the border. The project is geared at promoting a secure border through the next Trump administration . The film is also promoting VFAF endorsed candidate Victor Avila over the establishment incumbent.
The VFAF organization as a team is working on a confidential “Trump” film project that will be released in 2024 after a major announcement on Veterans.
“We are going to hold off releasing trailers or details until after the announcement , this is about promoting Trump not self promoting.” said Stan Fitzgerald.
Filming started in what will be the Fitzgerald’s third film for the America First movement. The organizational team effort has tight lips about the project and title, but has leaked they already have filmed content from sitting members of congress , celebrities , flag officers and Trump campaign influencers that will come together to help President Donald Trump win his bid for our country’s highest office.
In other VFAF News :
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
PATRICK MORRISEY West Virginia AG running for Governor with Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump