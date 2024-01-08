Dental 3D Printing Market Size to Reach $21.06 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Vantage Market Research Report for Dental 3D Printing Market- A Closer Look at the Future of Dental 3D Printing”GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental 3D printing refers to various additive manufacturing technologies used to produce 3-dimensional printed dental objects like implants, braces, prosthetics, and models for applications in restorative and orthodontic dentistry. The global Dental 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 2.60 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 21.06 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.90% during the forecast period (2024-2032).
Rising prevalence of dental diseases leading to increased tooth loss incidence across geriatric and juvenile populations is spurring the demand for precise customized printed dental solutions. Technological innovations in printing materials coupled with enhanced accuracy and surgical workflow efficiency provided by 3D printed dental parts are driving the market growth.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
The global dental 3D printing market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the expanding applications of 3D printing in prosthetic implants and braces, favorable demographic trends, advancement of printing materials, and process automation. Market players are extensively investing in R&D activities to introduce innovative products like biofabricated teeth, printed dental models, and biocompatible metal alloys.
Strategic partnerships focused on material innovation and establishment of in-house 3D printing centers by leading dental labs and clinics will further support business progression. However, the high installation and material costs may restrain market prospects, especially in developing regions. Supply chain disruptions arising from stringent regulatory scenarios in light of the COVID-19 pandemic have also impeded market growth over recent years.
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Stratasys Ltd. (US)
• DWS Systems SRL (Italy)
• Renishaw (UK)
• Formlabs (US)
• 3D Systems Inc. (US)
• EnvisionTEC (Germany)
• Concept Laser (Germany)
• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)
• Prodways Group (France)
• SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany)
• Carbon Inc. (US)
• Rapid Shape (Germany)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
• Paradigm shift towards digital dentistry and printed dental solutions
• Emergence of chair-side/point-of-care 3D printing model for enhanced workflows
• Strategic expansion activities to strengthen geographical presence
• Rising integration with intraoral scanning, CAD/CAM, and software solutions
• Advancements in biomaterials like PEEK, titanium etc. enhancing printed product capabilities
• Increasing R&D focus on facial reconstruction procedures using 3D printing
• Growing industry convergence with robotics and artificial intelligence
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
Some key factors challenging global dental 3D printing industry potential include:
• High capital costs associated with printer and material procurement
• Relatively lower awareness regarding procedural benefits over conventional methods
• Supply-demand volatility due to infection control issues and material sourcing difficulties
• Limited reimbursements coverage for printed dental implants and devices
• Stringent regulatory norms delaying approval timelines in developed regions
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The major opportunities that will escalate dental 3D printing adoption rates comprise:
• Surging demand for customized, patient-matched dental solutions
• Increasing utilization of simulation, surgical guides, models and templates
• Rising application scope in maxillofacial reconstructions and orthodontics
• Improved access and accelerating penetration in emerging APAC economies
• Advancements in design software, imaging modalities and process automation
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
✦ What was the global dental 3D printing market size in 2022?
• The dental 3D printing market size in 2022 stood at USD 2.60 Billion.
✦ What is the predicted growth rate between 2022 and 2030?
• The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of around 29.90% from 2023 to 2030.
✦ Which technologies are primarily used in this industry?
• Main technologies used are vat photopolymerization, material jetting, binder jetting and fused deposition modelling.
✦ Which region holds the largest share in the industry currently?
• North America captured the largest share of over 40% in 2021 within the global market space.
✦ What are the key factors driving market expansion?
• Rising prevalence of dental diseases, process automation, better surgical efficiency etc.
✦ Who are the leading companies operating in this space?
• 3D Systems Corp., Stratasys Ltd., Formlabs Inc., Roland DG and EnvisionTEC GmbH etc.
✦ What are the major applications within dental 3D printing domain?
• Key applications are dental implants, prosthetics, braces, 3D printed models or surgical guides.
✦ What are some growth impediments in the global industry?
• High costs, low awareness in developing countries, regulatory hurdles are key challenges.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America accounts for the leading share of over 40% in dental 3D printing market presently. Extensive adoption of digital dentistry, heavy R&D investments and introduction of advanced technologies by key players like Carbon Inc. and Formlabs Inc. allowing the U.S. to dominate the global landscape.
Asia Pacific market is forecasted to register the fastest growth rate of 30% over 2022-2030, credited to various growth opportunities indicated by expanding target population, increasing healthcare expenditure and establishment of domestic player base in countries like China, Japan and India in the region.
