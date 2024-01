Dental 3D Printing Market Size to Reach $21.06 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research

Dental 3D Printing Market

Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2032.

GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental 3D printing refers to various additive manufacturing technologies used to produce 3-dimensional printed dental objects like implants, braces, prosthetics, and models for applications in restorative and orthodontic dentistry. The global Dental 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 2.60 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 21.06 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.90% during the forecast period (2024-2032).Rising prevalence of dental diseases leading to increased tooth loss incidence across geriatric and juvenile populations is spurring the demand for precise customized printed dental solutions. Rising prevalence of dental diseases leading to increased tooth loss incidence across geriatric and juvenile populations is spurring the demand for precise customized printed dental solutions. Technological innovations in printing materials coupled with enhanced accuracy and surgical workflow efficiency provided by 3D printed dental parts are driving the market growth.

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐˜†๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€

The global dental 3D printing market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the expanding applications of 3D printing in prosthetic implants and braces, favorable demographic trends, advancement of printing materials, and process automation. Market players are extensively investing in R&D activities to introduce innovative products like biofabricated teeth, printed dental models, and biocompatible metal alloys.

Strategic partnerships focused on material innovation and establishment of in-house 3D printing centers by leading dental labs and clinics will further support business progression. However, the high installation and material costs may restrain market prospects, especially in developing regions. Supply chain disruptions arising from stringent regulatory scenarios in light of the COVID-19 pandemic have also impeded market growth over recent years.

๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฝ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ'๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

โ€ข Stratasys Ltd. (US)
โ€ข DWS Systems SRL (Italy)
โ€ข Renishaw (UK)
โ€ข Formlabs (US)
โ€ข 3D Systems Inc. (US)โ€ข EnvisionTEC (Germany)โ€ข Concept Laser (Germany)โ€ข EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)โ€ข Prodways Group (France)โ€ข SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany)โ€ข Carbon Inc. (US)
โ€ข Rapid Shape (Germany)

๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

โ€ข Paradigm shift towards digital dentistry and printed dental solutions
โ€ข Emergence of chair-side/ point-of-care 3D printing model for enhanced workflows
โ€ข Strategic expansion activities to strengthen geographical presence
โ€ข Rising integration with intraoral scanning, CAD/CAM, and software solutions
โ€ข Advancements in biomaterials like PEEK, titanium etc. enhancing printed product capabilities
โ€ข Increasing R&D focus on facial reconstruction procedures using 3D printing
โ€ข Growing industry convergence with robotics and artificial intelligence

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌ

Some key factors challenging global dental 3D printing industry potential include:

โ€ข High capital costs associated with printer and material procurement
โ€ข Relatively lower awareness regarding procedural benefits over conventional methods
โ€ข Supply-demand volatility due to infection control issues and material sourcing difficulties
โ€ข Limited reimbursements coverage for printed dental implants and devices
โ€ข Stringent regulatory norms delaying approval timelines in developed regions

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

The major opportunities that will escalate dental 3D printing adoption rates comprise:

โ€ข Surging demand for customized, patient-matched dental solutions
โ€ข Increasing utilization of simulation, surgical guides, models and templates
โ€ข Rising application scope in maxillofacial reconstructions and orthodontics
โ€ข Improved access and accelerating penetration in emerging APAC economies
โ€ข Advancements in design software, imaging modalities and process automation

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ'๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โœฆ What was the global dental 3D printing market size in 2022?
โ€ข The dental 3D printing market size in 2022 stood at USD 2.60 Billion.

โœฆ What is the predicted growth rate between 2022 and 2030?
โ€ข The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of around 29.90% from 2023 to 2030.

โœฆ Which technologies are primarily used in this industry?
โ€ข Main technologies used are vat photopolymerization, material jetting, binder jetting and fused deposition modelling.

โœฆ Which region holds the largest share in the industry currently?
โ€ข North America captured the largest share of over 40% in 2021 within the global market space.

โœฆ What are the key factors driving market expansion?
โ€ข Rising prevalence of dental diseases, process automation, better surgical efficiency etc.

โœฆ Who are the leading companies operating in this space?
โ€ข 3D Systems Corp., Stratasys Ltd., Formlabs Inc., Roland DG and EnvisionTEC GmbH etc.

โœฆ What are the major applications within dental 3D printing domain?
โ€ข Key applications are dental implants, prosthetics, braces, 3D printed models or surgical guides.

โœฆ What are some growth impediments in the global industry?
โ€ข High costs, low awareness in developing countries, regulatory hurdles are key challenges.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

North America accounts for the leading share of over 40% in dental 3D printing market presently. Extensive adoption of digital dentistry, heavy R&D investments and introduction of advanced technologies by key players like Carbon Inc. and Formlabs Inc. allowing the U.S. to dominate the global landscape.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to register the fastest growth rate of 30% over 2022-2030, credited to various growth opportunities indicated by expanding target population, increasing healthcare expenditure and establishment of domestic player base in countries like China, Japan and India in the region. 