Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size to Reach $108428.91 Million Globally by 2030: Latest Report by VMR

GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) refers to liver inflammation and damage caused by fat accumulation in the liver. While similar to alcoholic liver disease, NASH occurs in people who consume little to no alcohol. The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market was valued at USD 2511.97 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 108428.91 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 60.10% during the forecast period (2024-2032).A complex disease with no approved drugs for treatment yet, the pathophysiology of NASH represents metabolic dysfunctions like insulin resistance and lipotoxicity caused by aberrant dietary patterns, genetics and inactivity. This stimulates abnormal fat deposition and oxidative stress. Such metabolic and inflammatory responses trigger liver injury. As disease progresses to advanced fibrosis, cirrhosis and/or hepatocellular carcinoma, liver transplant becomes the only treatment option.Escalating burden of obesity and diabetes, growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyle leading to unhealthy diets and less physical activity are identified as key factors causing the prevalence of NASH to spiral over recent decades, especially across developed regions. This presents major opportunities for pharma and biotech firms actively engaged in the race to develop viable drug therapies for this asymptomatic โ€œsilentโ€ liver disease. Investigational agents targeting multiple pathogenic pathways across early-to-late stages are currently undergoing clinical evaluation. Of these, nearly 20% cases gradually progress to NASH due to causes like faulty dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and abnormal gut microbiota.Such staggering incidence rates of obesity and diabetes as the foremost drivers spurring NASH prevalence present significant opportunities for growth in the global NASH market. As the disease advances leading to scarring and fibrosis, the only resort left is an expensive, high-risk liver transplant surgery. The economic burden associated with NASH treatment thus intensifies as severity increases. Thisurgency to develop viable therapies early on, before fibrosis sets in, is a key force compelling pharma players to invest in the race to launch the first FDA-approved NASH drug.Additionally, positive results from multiple Phase III clinical trials testing leading candidates like Obeticholic acid (OCA), Selonsertib, Cenicriviroc (CVC) and Resmetirom amongst others validate the efficaciousness of pipeline drugs employing various approaches. Success of these first-generation NASH drugs nearing approval will boost confidence in sustaining the accelerated growth trajectory forecasted for this market. Furthermore, strategic alliances between smaller NASH-focused biotech firms and leading pharma giants also endorse the strengthening growth trends in this emerging disease segment. Continued high R&D activity building upon fresh scientific insights into NASH pathophysiology broadens the scope for more advanced therapies. Success of these first-generation NASH drugs nearing approval will boost confidence in sustaining the accelerated growth trajectory forecasted for this market. Furthermore, strategic alliances between smaller NASH-focused biotech firms and leading pharma giants also endorse the strengthening growth trends in this emerging disease segment. Continued high R&D activity building upon fresh scientific insights into NASH pathophysiology broadens the scope for more advanced therapies. Collectively, such favorable clinical updates aligned with critical unmet needs present a powerful case for exponential NASH industry expansion over the coming decade.

๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฝ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฅ๐œ๐จ๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ ๐'๐ญ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ก๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ
โ€ข Genfit
โ€ข Allergan plc (Tobira Therapeutics Inc.)
โ€ข Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
โ€ข Conatus Pharmaceuticals
โ€ข Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Capitalizing on the first wave of successful Phase 3 readout, future approved drugs are expected to employ enhanced drug combinations using high efficacy APIโ€™s for improved outcomes. The push towards developing oral small molecules and targeted therapies for better safety is also pronounced.Another key trend is the focus on launching dedicated therapies for treating advanced fibrosis associated with NASH besides the early non-fibrotic stage injury. Anti-fibrotic drugs combined with anti-inflammatory and/or metabolic agents can help expand target population for future NASH market entrants.Furthermore, industry experts predict movement from pioneering monotherapies to rational combination treatment strategies integrating suitable agents from wider NAFLD pipelines that demonstrate synergistic working mechanisms against NASH pathogenesis. Such multi-modal approaches can yield viable second-line products. Lack of approved therapeutic options or definitive screening recommendations further accentuates patient identification and candidate selection challenges for drug trials.Varied mechanisms underlying NASH pathogenesis like lipid metabolism dysfunction, insulin resistance, inflammation etc. across diverse ethnic demographics demands therapies tailored to disease subtypes rather than a uniform drug. This makes clinical development lengthy, thereby delaying market entry. The capability to accurately assess efficacy endpoints for treating such a heterogenous condition also impacts regulatory decision making and approval timelines.Additionally, the asymptomatic disease manifestation until irreversible scarring sets in shrinks the addressable target pool eligible for anti-fibrotic pipeline drugs pursuing late-stage NASH patients. Sustained therapy compliance issues amongst the prevalent pool comprising largely young patients further constrain real-world drug adoption after launch.The exorbitant R&D costs required to progress candidates through rigorous trial phases while addressing high industry failure rates are challenging NASH market growth. Intense competition between pharma majors vying to capture the first-mover advantage with patented products also create pricing and reimbursement pressures. Consequently, developers grapple with commercial viability issues despite positive efficacy data. Capturing this largely prevalent yet untreated market will rely extensively on early diagnosis facilitated by implementation of cost-efficient non-invasive screening technologies coupled with widespread therapeutic education outreach programs promoting compliance.Another area warranting focused R&D is pediatric NASH drug development, which accounts for almost 10% cases but remains largely overlooked currently. Targeted therapies customized as per age-group designed to curb disease progression in children can help expand the opportunity scope.Furthermore, alcohol and substance abuse are identified as key risk factors aggravating NAFLD pathogenesis. Formulating combination drugs or treatment algorithms integrating relapse prevention agents, abstinence programs and counseling alongside NASH-specific regimens for this high-risk cohort can improve outcomes.

Additionally, industry experts advocate the testing of leading NASH pipeline candidates against popular OTC weight-loss, antidiabetic and lipid-improving supplements to yield improved, integrative treatment solutions that also ameliorate comorbidities impacting drug efficacy.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

North America dominates the global NASH market landscape presently, accounting for the largest revenue share of over 40% as of 2021. This is credited to the high disease burden within the U.S. adult population aligned with rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity โ€“ the foremost risk factors for developing NAFLD and NASH. Nationwide awareness campaigns by advocacy groups combined with implementation of screening protocols within primary healthcare policies also facilitate early identification of candidates eligible for clinical evaluation.Moreover, majority of the NASH pipeline candidates including front runners like Obeticholic acid and Selonsertib were granted expedited review designations by U.S. FDA considering the urgent, unmet medical need. The promising efficacy exhibited by these first-in-class drugs during Phase 3 testing validates North Americaโ€™s lead in pioneering innovative therapies for this complex disease. Easy patient recruitment integrated healthcare infrastructure as well as expertise supporting advanced research also position the region as an ideal location for conducting NASH clinical trials.Further impetus is lent by favorable regulatory policies prioritizing approval for breakthrough therapies in urgently required domains. The formation of collaborative consortiums between leading American universities, research centers and pharma giants focused on sharing scientific insights and resources also propels speedy development of novel products. Collectively, such growth drivers underpin North Americaโ€™s dominance over global NASH market revenues for the coming decade as well until competitive pipeline candidates emerge from other countries. 