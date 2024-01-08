Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size to Reach $108428.91 Million Globally by 2030: Latest Report by VMR
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2032.
Vantage Market Research Report for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market- A Closer Look at the Future of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis”GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) refers to liver inflammation and damage caused by fat accumulation in the liver. While similar to alcoholic liver disease, NASH occurs in people who consume little to no alcohol. The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market was valued at USD 2511.97 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 108428.91 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 60.10% during the forecast period (2024-2032).
A complex disease with no approved drugs for treatment yet, the pathophysiology of NASH represents metabolic dysfunctions like insulin resistance and lipotoxicity caused by aberrant dietary patterns, genetics and inactivity. This stimulates abnormal fat deposition and oxidative stress. Such metabolic and inflammatory responses trigger liver injury. As disease progresses to advanced fibrosis, cirrhosis and/or hepatocellular carcinoma, liver transplant becomes the only treatment option.
Escalating burden of obesity and diabetes, growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyle leading to unhealthy diets and less physical activity are identified as key factors causing the prevalence of NASH to spiral over recent decades, especially across developed regions. This presents major opportunities for pharma and biotech firms actively engaged in the race to develop viable drug therapies for this asymptomatic “silent” liver disease. Investigational agents targeting multiple pathogenic pathways across early-to-late stages are currently undergoing clinical evaluation.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
The rapidly rising prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its inflammatory form NASH are majorly attributed to the global obesity epidemic and uncontrolled diabetes pandemic. Studies reveal almost 25% to 30% of adult population in developed countries like the U.S. and Europe suffer from NAFLD currently. Of these, nearly 20% cases gradually progress to NASH due to causes like faulty dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and abnormal gut microbiota.
Such staggering incidence rates of obesity and diabetes as the foremost drivers spurring NASH prevalence present significant opportunities for growth in the global NASH market. As the disease advances leading to scarring and fibrosis, the only resort left is an expensive, high-risk liver transplant surgery. The economic burden associated with NASH treatment thus intensifies as severity increases. Thisurgency to develop viable therapies early on, before fibrosis sets in, is a key force compelling pharma players to invest in the race to launch the first FDA-approved NASH drug.
Additionally, positive results from multiple Phase III clinical trials testing leading candidates like Obeticholic acid (OCA), Selonsertib, Cenicriviroc (CVC) and Resmetirom amongst others validate the efficaciousness of pipeline drugs employing various approaches. Success of these first-generation NASH drugs nearing approval will boost confidence in sustaining the accelerated growth trajectory forecasted for this market. Furthermore, strategic alliances between smaller NASH-focused biotech firms and leading pharma giants also endorse the strengthening growth trends in this emerging disease segment. Continued high R&D activity building upon fresh scientific insights into NASH pathophysiology broadens the scope for more advanced therapies. Collectively, such favorable clinical updates aligned with critical unmet needs present a powerful case for exponential NASH industry expansion over the coming decade.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
Backed by extensive R&D pursuits across the pharma industry to capitalize on the exponential market growth opportunities promised by this untreated disease with alarmingly high prevalence, several new trends are emerging within the NASH domain currently.
The NASH pipeline analysis reveals over 300 drug candidates in early-to-late stage testing, with Obeticholic acid (OCA) and Elafibranor positioned as front runners nearing regulatory submissions. Capitalizing on the first wave of successful Phase 3 readout, future approved drugs are expected to employ enhanced drug combinations using high efficacy API’s for improved outcomes. The push towards developing oral small molecules and targeted therapies for better safety is also pronounced.
Another key trend is the focus on launching dedicated therapies for treating advanced fibrosis associated with NASH besides the early non-fibrotic stage injury. Anti-fibrotic drugs combined with anti-inflammatory and/or metabolic agents can help expand target population for future NASH market entrants.
Furthermore, industry experts predict movement from pioneering monotherapies to rational combination treatment strategies integrating suitable agents from wider NAFLD pipelines that demonstrate synergistic working mechanisms against NASH pathogenesis. Such multi-modal approaches can yield viable second-line products.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
Though projected to be a multi-billion dollar opportunity, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market expansion faces several headwinds. The complex, silent nature of the disease with interplay between environment and genetic factors poses inherent complications in early diagnosis. Lack of approved therapeutic options or definitive screening recommendations further accentuates patient identification and candidate selection challenges for drug trials.
Varied mechanisms underlying NASH pathogenesis like lipid metabolism dysfunction, insulin resistance, inflammation etc. across diverse ethnic demographics demands therapies tailored to disease subtypes rather than a uniform drug. This makes clinical development lengthy, thereby delaying market entry. The capability to accurately assess efficacy endpoints for treating such a heterogenous condition also impacts regulatory decision making and approval timelines.
Additionally, the asymptomatic disease manifestation until irreversible scarring sets in shrinks the addressable target pool eligible for anti-fibrotic pipeline drugs pursuing late-stage NASH patients. Sustained therapy compliance issues amongst the prevalent pool comprising largely young patients further constrain real-world drug adoption after launch.
The exorbitant R&D costs required to progress candidates through rigorous trial phases while addressing high industry failure rates are challenging NASH market growth. Intense competition between pharma majors vying to capture the first-mover advantage with patented products also create pricing and reimbursement pressures. Consequently, developers grapple with commercial viability issues despite positive efficacy data.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The sheer size of the undiagnosed NASH patient pool itself, estimated to be growing in multiples annually, represents the most significant opportunity for exponential market revenue growth over the next decade. Capturing this largely prevalent yet untreated market will rely extensively on early diagnosis facilitated by implementation of cost-efficient non-invasive screening technologies coupled with widespread therapeutic education outreach programs promoting compliance.
Another area warranting focused R&D is pediatric NASH drug development, which accounts for almost 10% cases but remains largely overlooked currently. Targeted therapies customized as per age-group designed to curb disease progression in children can help expand the opportunity scope.
Furthermore, alcohol and substance abuse are identified as key risk factors aggravating NAFLD pathogenesis. Formulating combination drugs or treatment algorithms integrating relapse prevention agents, abstinence programs and counseling alongside NASH-specific regimens for this high-risk cohort can improve outcomes.
Additionally, industry experts advocate the testing of leading NASH pipeline candidates against popular OTC weight-loss, antidiabetic and lipid-improving supplements to yield improved, integrative treatment solutions that also ameliorate comorbidities impacting drug efficacy.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America dominates the global NASH market landscape presently, accounting for the largest revenue share of over 40% as of 2021. This is credited to the high disease burden within the U.S. adult population aligned with rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity – the foremost risk factors for developing NAFLD and NASH. Nationwide awareness campaigns by advocacy groups combined with implementation of screening protocols within primary healthcare policies also facilitate early identification of candidates eligible for clinical evaluation.
Moreover, majority of the NASH pipeline candidates including front runners like Obeticholic acid and Selonsertib were granted expedited review designations by U.S. FDA considering the urgent, unmet medical need. The promising efficacy exhibited by these first-in-class drugs during Phase 3 testing validates North America’s lead in pioneering innovative therapies for this complex disease. Easy patient recruitment integrated healthcare infrastructure as well as expertise supporting advanced research also position the region as an ideal location for conducting NASH clinical trials.
Further impetus is lent by favorable regulatory policies prioritizing approval for breakthrough therapies in urgently required domains. The formation of collaborative consortiums between leading American universities, research centers and pharma giants focused on sharing scientific insights and resources also propels speedy development of novel products. Collectively, such growth drivers underpin North America’s dominance over global NASH market revenues for the coming decade as well until competitive pipeline candidates emerge from other countries. Early therapy availability complimented by higher diagnosis rates will escalate adoption and widen commercial potential throughout this region.
