WEMIX PLAY starts 2024 on strong footing by onboarding its first F2P Mobile Dance&Play Rhythm Game: Ritmi

Ritmi, the first free-to-play mobile dance & play rhythm game onboarding to the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY.

Singapore , Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ritmi harnesses the power of motion recognition, allowing players to engage with the game using their smartphones

Players can showcase their rhythmic prowess and win prizes by engaging in thrilling player-vs-player or coop dance battles

Social elements include joining or building dance clubs, and sharing dance videos on social media

Leading global game developer WEMADE today revealed Ritmi, the first free-to-play mobile dance&play rhythm game onboarding to the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY ( www.wemixplay.com ).



Inspired by dance simulator arcade game Dance Dance Revolution, Ritmi harnesses the power of motion recognition, allowing players to engage with the game using their smartphones.

The goal is to offer interesting, engaging, active, healthy and fun gameplay with integrated socialization elements.

The game’s unique mechanics challenge players to match their dance moves with the flashing arrows and symbols on the screen while keeping up with the beat of the music.



Players can showcase their rhythmic prowess and win prizes by engaging in thrilling player-vs-player or coop dance battles with friends and other players from around the world.

The game offers a high level of customization, allowing players to create and customize their avatars by dressing them in trendy outfits and collecting lifestyle items.

Players can also join or build their own dance clubs, and share their personal dance videos on social media.



Ritmi is a completely new product for the gaming mobile market, with huge potential for the socialization of users, the development of creativity, and innovative collaborations with famous fashion brands, influencers, music creators, and DJs.

The game is developed by Abu Dhabi-based Ritmi Games which is focused on mobile projects centered around rhythm, music, and unique motion recognition technology.

The company will continue to focus on creating immersive mobile experiences that seamlessly blend music and motion, providing users with unforgettable moments.



"We appreciate that WEMADE shares our philosophy of always being in the rhythm of innovation and continuous development, and are pleased to partner with WEMADE as pioneers in the gaming industry,” said Kate Koroleva, CEO, Ritmi Games. “We believe that together WEMADE and Ritmi can sound harmonious in the gaming market, bringing new and exciting melodies to players' lives."



Watch: Ritmi - Launch Trailer 2023



About WEMADE



Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology.

Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform is the world’s biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more.

Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.



Kevin Foo PR at wemix.com