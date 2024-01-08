The Future of NFTs is Here: Universal Page launches Gasless NFT 2.0 Marketplace

Gasless marketplace and tools for the next generation of digital collectibles. Build on LUSKO.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Page has launched it’s NFT platform and is set to upgrade the blockchain experience and making digital collectibles accessible to everyone.



With account abstraction and new NFT standards at its core, the platform is user-friendly without compromising Web3 fundamentals.

Co-founded by Jake Prins and Vlad Lykhonis (ex-Meta/ex-Amazon), Universal Page is the first NFT platform to launch on LUKSO, the new L1 blockchain of Ethereum OG Fabian Vogelsteller.



A Gasless Marketplace: Making NFTs Accessible to All



Universal Page introduces a 'gasless' marketplace, eliminating the need for users to pay gas fees themselves.

This is made possible through the exclusive support of Universal Profiles, which offers the finest account abstraction solution in the space.

The mission of Universal Page is to make digital ownership accessible to everyone, and an essential step towards that is eliminating "gas fees." This, combined with the option to control a Universal Profile with just an email and password, improves the Web3 onboarding experience like never before.

NFT 2.0: The New Standard in Digital Ownership

Universal Page exclusively supports the innovative NFT 2.0 standards (LSP7 and LSP8), making NFTs more dynamic and flexible with on-chain data storage.

This allows creators to use advanced features, improved metadata, and flexible royalty settings.

With on-chain creator references, it proves the authenticity of assets and empowers creators to build an on-chain reputation that lasts.

Web3 Customization: Your Profile, Your Way

Universal Page offers a unique feature where users can create and customize their own web pages tied to their Universal Profile - their blockchain identity.

The page can be fully customized and even turned into personal NFT storefronts in a few clicks. The page domains are minted as NFTs, meaning you own them completely and can be traded on the marketplace.

Built on LUKSO: The Blockchain for The New Creative Economies

Universal Page launches as the first marketplace on LUKSO.

Co-founded by blockchain veterans Fabian Vogelsteller (creator of ERC-20) and Marjorie Hernandez, LUKSO is tailored for digital innovation and creative expression.

The launch of Universal Page on LUKSO Mainnet is a moment of great anticipation and excitement for the entire community, who have followed the journey since Universal Page won the first LUKSO hackathon at the end of 2021.

Prominent Names: A New Era of Digital Collectibles

Universal Page is only compatible with NFTs 2.0, which can be created easily using new creator tools.

This means that the platform does not support NFTs created using "legacy" standards like ERC-721.

However, fantastic NFT drops from famous creators like Karl Lagerfeld, RTFKT, and Teflon Sega are already planned to become available on the platform.

In collaboration with The Dematerialised, these highly-anticipated NFTs will become tradable in the coming weeks, marking the start of a series of unique NFT launches.



About Universal Page

Universal Page is an innovative, all-in-one platform for the next wave of NFTs.

Focused on accessibility and creative features, it provides creators easy-to-use tools and gives collectors a better user experience. Universal Page is the first to launch on LUKSO and set to take the digital collectibles market to a new level.



For more information, visit universal.page or follow @_universalpage on X.



Jake Prins jake at universal.page