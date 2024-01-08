Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Leadership Change, Names Jacqueline Hinman Chief Executive Officer

Career Engineering Industry Executive to Lead Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Jacqueline (Jacque) Hinman as Chief Executive Officer. Hinman replaces retiring Chief Executive Officer L. Joe Boyer.



Ms. Hinman has 35 years of career engineering industry experience, which includes serving for nearly 20 years with Fortune 500 engineering company CH2M, most recently as Chairman and CEO prior to its acquisition in 2017. She also served as President of several CH2M divisions. For six years, Ms. Hinman was with Tyco Earth Tech Division as Senior Vice President. She began her career at CH2M before rejoining the company in 1996. Ms. Hinman serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Dow (NYSE: DOW) and International Paper (NYSE: IP). Ms. Hinman is a civil engineering graduate of Penn State University and attended the Stanford University Executive Program.

Mr. Boyer has been CEO since founding Atlas in 2017. With extensive industry knowledge and deep infrastructure and environmental experience, he led the growth and scale of Atlas to more than $600M in revenue and 3,600+ associates.

Hoon Cho, Chairman of Atlas’s Board of Directors and Co-Head of Private Equity at GI Partners, which last year completed a take-private transaction of Atlas, commented, “We are pleased to announce this leadership transition to support our growth objectives at Atlas. Jacque is an experienced leader having led a global multi-billion-dollar company in the engineering and industrial sectors. Combined with her background working within the private equity model and her Board experience, she is the right person to take the company forward. On behalf of GI Partners, I would like to thank Joe for his contributions to Atlas’s success and growth.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, partnering with clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. Atlas became a public company in February 2020 upon the merger with Boxwood Merger Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM).

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $42 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on specialized real estate, including technology, sciences, and healthcare properties. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

