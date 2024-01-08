Dave Ramsey Hosts Break the Cycle: Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck Free Livestream Event January 11

Viewers Can Also Enter a $1,000 Giveaway

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research indicates a full two-thirds of Americans feel trapped in a vicious cycle of financial mistakes, but it doesn’t have to be this way. In fact, a recent study by Ramsey Solutions found that 90% of people following Ramsey’s 7 Baby Steps say they can overcome their money challenges, while only 59% of general Americans say the same.

In the January 11th Break the Cycle: Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck free livestream event, Dave Ramsey and the Ramsey Personalities will dig into several timely, insightful and useful topics to help viewers hit their money goals this year, including:

Tactical ways to create financial breathing room by using a budget.

The keys to unlocking lasting behavior changes with money.

The impact financial stress has on our mental health, work performance and family relationships.

The mindsets that keep people stuck in poor money management habits.

“Personal finance is 80% behavior and only 20% head knowledge,” Ramsey explained. “People don’t need more facts and figures when it comes to money. They need something deeper. Something more personal. And we’ve got rock-solid confidence in the principles we’ll share with America during this livestream. More than 10 million people have already used our plan to get out of debt and build wealth. Why shouldn’t you be next?”

Break the Cycle will feature talk show-style segments presented by Dave Ramsey, an eight-time national bestselling author, personal finance expert and host of “The Ramsey Show.” Joining him are:

Rachel Cruze, a personal finance and budgeting expert, two-time No. 1 national bestselling author and host of “The Rachel Cruze Show.”

Dr. John Delony, a mental health and wellness expert, No. 1 national bestselling author and host of “The Dr. John Delony Show.”

Jade Warshaw, a debt elimination expert and Ramsey Solutions Master Financial Coach.

George Kamel, a personal finance expert, host of the George Kamel YouTube channel and co-host of “The Ramsey Show” and “Smart Money Happy Hour.”

This is the largest livestream event in Ramsey Solutions history, with more than a quarter of a million people already registered to attend. The program will begin at 7 p.m. CST, and those registered for the event will be entered into a giveaway featuring 10 $1,000 prizes. You can register by visiting ramseysolutions.com/breakthecycle.

