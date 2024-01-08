LSL Pharma Group Announces an Extension of its Convertible Debentures Offering

BOUCHERVILLE, Québec, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL Pharma Group Inc. (TSXV: LSL) – (the “Company” or “LSL Pharma Group”), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, announces that it extends until February 7, 2024 its brokered private placement through the issuance of unsecured convertible debentures at a price of $10 per debenture (the “Offering”). As announced on December 8, 2023, LSL Pharma Group has now raised total gross proceeds of $3,288,000 under the Offering out of a maximum of $5,000,000 (assuming the full exercise of the agent's option to increase the size of the Offering by up to $1.0 million). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital, capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes.



Disclaimers

The securities issued in connection with the Offering mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus and, when applicable, dealer registration requirements of such securities laws. Furthermore, none of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or of any other jurisdiction, and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States or in any other jurisdiction absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act or of any other jurisdiction. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical, such as those on the revenue and the EBITDA, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to LSL Pharma Group’s future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”; “will”; “should”; “expect”; “plan”; “anticipate”; “believe”; “intend”; “estimate”; “predict”; “potential”; “continue”; “foresee”, “ensure” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. LSL Pharma Group will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require LSL Pharma Group to do so.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality natural health products and dietary supplements in solid dosage forms, as well as high quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 514-664-7700

Email: Investors@groupelslpharma.com