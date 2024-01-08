P3 and Road.Travel Partner to Bring Curated Travel Information to Android Automotive-powered In-Vehicle Infotainment
Road.Travel has been integrated into SPARQ OS, P3's flagship in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system
P3 and Road.Travel share the vision to transform the in-vehicle environment through innovation, making driving an experience of education and enjoyment, far beyond travelling from point A to point B”STUTTGART, GERMANY, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), and Road.Travel, provider of curated electronic travel guides and information for navigation systems, have teamed up to enrich the driving experience for users of SPARQ OS IVI.
— Nikita Dedik, Founder and CEO of Road.Travel
Android Automotive-powered SPARQ OS is now pre-integrated with the Road.Travel app, which delivers journey guidance and tourist information beyond what is typically available with navigation systems. It provides driver and passengers with curated routes, and useful ancillary information, all of which adapt to travellers’ needs. Users can choose the destination based on their interest, actively selecting a road trip with places they want to see and learn about.
See video here
Drivers of vehicles running SPARQ OS IVI can now browse, select and follow any of Road.Travel’s curated itineraries directly through their car navigation systems, bringing meaningful curated road trip content directly into the vehicle.
Alongside visual display of content, Road.Travel features voice narration which informs and entertains the vehicle’s occupants with live commentary on scenery, or historical landmarks and other attractions and amenities while en route.
P3 has integrated Road.Travel with advanced Sygic navigation, and P3’s own ElectricRoutes system, both core to the SPARQ OS platform.
“We're so excited to see Road.Travel now part of the fast-expanding SPARQ platform,” said Nikita Dedik, Founder and CEO of Road.Travel. “P3 and Road.Travel share the vision and objective to transform the in-vehicle environment through technical innovation to make driving an experience of education and enjoyment, far beyond simply travelling from point A to point B,” he added.
Founded in 2018, London-based Road.Travel crafts driving itineraries designed to take advantage of scenic routes as well as popular attractions. Road.Travel comprises over 2,000 adaptive road trip guides in 57 countries. The guides include detailed curated itineraries, places of interest, recommended locations to stay and eat, among other useful information. Road.Travel’s products have been adopted by a number of major automotive brands, including selected models from Audi, BMW, and Ford, as well as tourist marketing organizations such as Visit Dubai and Visit California.
“Road.Travel brings a particularly exciting aspect to any journey, and can make every trip more informative and enjoyable,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services. “We're really excited to partner with Road.Travel to bring its compelling curated travel guides to our OEM customers, and enhance the driving experience for the people inside their vehicles.”
SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse appstore, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.
NOTE TO MEDIA: CES 2024 – 9-12 January - Las Vegas - For a 1:1 meeting and demo with the SPARQ OS team from P3 digital services, please visit P3 at LVCC West Hall Level 1 Booth 6474.
About Road.Travel
We are Road.Travel believe in the transformative power of journeying by road and strive to be the spark to every explorer’s best road trip experience through our pioneering technology and creative community. Our Adaptive Travel Guides bring touristic content right into the car. https://road.travel/lp/en/
About P3 digital services
With 27 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.
www.sparqos.com, www.p3-group.com
For media information:
For Road.Travel:
Simon Lewis
Simon.Lewis@road.travel
Cynthia Ritchie
P3 digital services
+ +442045187555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn