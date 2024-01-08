Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Eucreas, vildagliptin,metformin, Date of authorisation: 14/11/2007, Revision: 24, Status: Authorised

Vildagliptin on its own is approved for use in the EU under the name Galvus, and metformin has been available in the EU since 1959. Vildagliptin can be used with metformin in type 2 diabetes patients who are not satisfactorily controlled on metformin alone.

Studies with Galvus as an add-on to metformin, metformin and a sulphonylurea, or metformin and insulin have been used to support the use of Eucreas in the same indications. The studies compared Galvus with placebo (a dummy treatment) and measured the levels of a substance in the blood called glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c), which gives an indication of how well the blood glucose is controlled.

Vildagliptin has been shown to be more effective than placebo at reducing HbA1c levels when it was added to metformin. Patients adding vildagliptin had falls in HbA1c levels of 0.88 percentage points after 24 weeks from a starting level of 8.38%. In contrast, patients adding placebo had smaller changes in HbA1c levels, with a rise of 0.23 percentage points from a starting level of 8.3%. In other studies, vildagliptin in combination with metformin has been shown to be more effective than placebo when used with a sulphonylurea or insulin.

The applicant also presented the results of two studies showing that the active substances in the two strengths of Eucreas were absorbed in the body in the same way as when they were taken as separate tablets.

