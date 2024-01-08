EGU GMPV ECS Campfires – Thursday 18th January 10am CET

Welcome to 2024, we hope you all had some nice and relaxing holidays! In the meantime we have prepared the first edition of the Geochemistry, Mineralogy, Petrology and Volcanology division’s ECS talks – the Campfires – of the new year, which will take place on Thursday 18th January at 10am CET on Zoom.

This edition will be a Scientific Campfire, during which three early career scientists will present their latest work to the community.

Our speakers for this edition are:

1. Carlos Angeles

Ph.D. Candidate @ Heidelberg University, Germany

Title: Insights into the protracted magmatic activity of the Geysers-Cobb Mountain System (California): A zircon-based analysis

2. Maria Cherdantseva

Ph.D. Candidate @ the University of Western Australia

Title: Solubility of alkalis and chloride in magmatic sulfide liquids

3. Maciej Fitt

Ph.D. Candidate @ Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Title: Petrographic and geochemical study of 16 Martian meteorites: Implications for ore-forming processes

Talk attendance is by registration only

Looking forward to seeing lots of you there!

We are looking for speakers! If you’d like to present at a future seminar, or if you know ECS interested in the opportunity, here is the registration form to join one of the 2024 Scientific Editions.

You can also give us feedback on any of our talks or provide ideas for the Campfires here.