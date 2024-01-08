Fruit Wine Market to Reach US$ 2,486.7 Million by 2034 Amid Growing Production from Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Anticipated Surge Rapid Rise in Fruit Wine Demand Driven by Changing Consumer Preferences. Artisanal Trends and Market Analysis Provide Strategic Insights for Growth in the Global Fruit Wine Market.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit wine market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 921.0 million in 2024. It is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2,486.7 million by 2034. The market for fruit wines is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.



Fruit wine offers a broad range of tastes, scents, and hues to satisfy customers' changing tastes. Fruit wines can be alcoholic, with alcohol levels similar to grape wine, typically ranging from 10 to 15% ABV. They can also be non-alcoholic, offering options for consumers with different preferences.

The global fruit wine market continues to expand steadily, propelled by the rising appeal of craft brews. The need for distinctive & tasty alcoholic beverages and the growing inclination among consumers to choose natural & healthier solutions would also bolster sales.

The growing popularity of exotic fruit wines is further anticipated to accelerate demand. As consumers explore diverse flavor profiles and experiences, they are embracing fruit wines made from lesser-known fruits such as lychee, guava, passion fruit, and dragon fruit. These exotic variants offer a unique taste and aroma, providing a novel drinking experience.

The demand for fruit wine is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. This is due to the rising consumer interest in natural and organic products, which has positively impacted the demand for fruit wines made from high-quality, pesticide-free fruits. Also, the increasing popularity of exotic flavors and unique taste experiences has contributed to the spurring demand for fruit wines.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global fruit wine market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,486.7 million by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Germany is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 273.54 million by 2034.

by 2034. The United Kingdom holds a significant 13.0% share in the global fruit wine market.

share in the global fruit wine market. By product type, the apple wine segment is anticipated to hold a share of 25.3% in 2024.



“Growing customer desires for healthier and more varied beverage options can be the reason behind the rising demand for fruit wine. A growing portion of the market finds fruit wines to be an intriguing and refreshing option due to their colorful and fruity characteristics, which cater to consumers who are health-conscious and seek delicious alternatives to traditional wines,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape:



Accolade Wines

Trinchero Family Estates

Field Stone Fruit Wines

Lyme Bay Winery

Cairn o' Mohr

Wine That's Fruit

Celtic Country Wines

Bruntys

Wildberry Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Hill Zill Wines Pvt. Ltd.



are a handful of the leading players operating in the market.

Businesses can maintain their competitiveness and adapt to the needs of their customers by introducing new products. By doing this, they would be able to expand their market share while bringing in new clients and keeping hold of current ones.

For instance,

In 2023, Accolade Wines launched a new range called Jam Shed Fruits. It comes in two flavors: Rhubarb & Strawberry and Black Forest Mess. The brand aims to cater to the gap in the wine category with a fruity offering and has been well-received by consumers

launched a new range called Jam Shed Fruits. It comes in two flavors: Rhubarb & Strawberry and Black Forest Mess. The brand aims to cater to the gap in the wine category with a fruity offering and has been well-received by consumers In 2021, Sutter Home Family Vineyards released a new 7.5% ABV line called Sweer Infusions. It contains fruit juice and natural flavors. The range comprises Wild Berry, Tropical Pineapple, and Sweet Peach. The California-based winery was acquired by Trinchero in 1948 and has a history of producing sweet wines.

Fruit Wine Market Outlook by Category:

By Product Type:

Apple Wine

Pear Wine (Perry)

Cherry Wine

Strawberry Wine

Blueberry Wine

Blackberry Wine

Raspberry Wine

Elderberry Wine

Plum Wine

Peach Wine

Apricot Wine

Currant Wine

Tropical Fruit Wines

Lychee Wine

Cranberry Wine

Orange Wine

Nettle Wine



By Wine Category:

Fermented Fruit Wine

Distilled Fruit Wine

Preparation Fruit Wine

Sparkling Fruit Wine

By Sales Channel:

Food Service Hotel Restaurants Cafes Pubs & Bars

Airport Retail

Travel Retail (Airplanes, Cruise Ships)

Retail Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Wine Shops and Liquor Stores Wholesale Stores Winery or Producer Websites Farmers' Markets Direct Sales at Fruit Farms Specialty Wine Retailers Online Retail





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





