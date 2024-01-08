Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,948 in the last 365 days.

IHT DECLARES 54TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS REVENUES CONTINUE TO CLIMB WITH RECORD DECEMBER

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) On January 5, 2024, the Board of Trustees of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE Am: IHT), announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 22, 2024, extending an uninterrupted continuous 54-year history of annual dividends. InnSuites hotel operations revenue continues to grow, with the highest combined hotel revenue total ever in December for IHT hotels at $524,219. The UniGen diversified efficient clean energy investment continues to progress, while seeking additional funding.

For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com and www.innsuites.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marc Berg, Executive Vice President
602-944-1500
email: mberg@innsuites.com

INNSUITES HOSPITALITY CENTRE
1730 E. NORTHERN AVENUE, #122
Phoenix, Arizona 85020
Phone: 602-944-1500


Primary Logo

You just read:

IHT DECLARES 54TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS REVENUES CONTINUE TO CLIMB WITH RECORD DECEMBER

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more