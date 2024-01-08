RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10th, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PST.



A live webcast of RadNet's presentation can be accessed through the following link, https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare24/sessions/49342-radnet-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true & kiosk=true [jpmorgan.metameetings.net] and is available for replay viewing. The 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. PST Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About RadNet, Inc.



RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of free-standing, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 9,000 employees.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com .

