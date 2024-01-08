General Well-being Dietary Supplement Market to Attain US$ 82,178.2 Million at 5.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rising Interest in Preventive Healthcare to Present Growth Opportunities for General Well-being Dietary Supplement Companies

Rockville, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global General Well-being Dietary Supplement Market value is estimated to total US$ 49,782.2 million in 2024 and US$ 82,178.2 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, sales of general well-being dietary supplements are predicted to soar at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Demand remains mainly high for soft gels or pills in the market. This is due to their benefits, like better convenience and ease of use. The target segment is projected to hold a value share of 43.7% by the end of 2034.

Key Segments of General Well-being Dietary Supplement Industry Research Report

By Form By Type By End-User By Distribution Channel Soft Gel/Pills

Powder

Liquid Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids

Botanical Supplements

Others Men

Women

Senior Citizens

Others Pharmacies Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Others



The global market for general well-being dietary supplements is set to witness a steady growth trajectory during the forecast period. This is due to a combination of several factors, including:

Growing health awareness

Rising interest in preventive healthcare

Rapidly growing geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of nutritional deficiencies and lifestyle diseases

Changing dietary patterns

Surging popularity of personalized nutrition

Escalating demand for probiotic supplements

Growing adoption of organic and natural dietary supplements

Availability of dietary supplements on online platforms

People worldwide are becoming aware of the benefits of general well-being dietary supplements. This is leading to increasing consumption of these products, thereby fostering market growth.

Growing interest in preventive healthcare is becoming a game changer for the general well-being dietary supplement industry. People are focusing on consuming products that keep them in good shape and prevent disease development. This will continue to elevate demand for general well-being dietary supplements through 2034.

Another key factor expected to boost sales of general well-being dietary supplements is the rising geriatric population globally. This is because older people are more prone to several diseases like arthritis. As a result, they consume different dietary supplements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for general well-being dietary supplements is set to expand at 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Based on form, the soft gel/pills segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By end-user, the women segment will likely register a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

through 2034. The North American market is poised to advance at 4.7% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Sales in East Asia are projected to total US$ 17,898 million in 2034.

in 2034. The United States industry size is expected to reach US$ 13,545.1 million by 2034.

by 2034. China will likely thrive at a 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

“Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing interest in preventive healthcare are anticipated to drive demand for general well-being dietary supplements globally through 2034. To gain maximum benefits, key players will look to upgrade their portfolios by launching advanced formulations based on strong scientific evidence," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading general well-being dietary supplement manufacturers profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Kerry Group PLC, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Alticor Inc., Now Health Group, Inc., USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Herbalife International, and Nutramax Laboratories.

Top players are striving to introduce novel dietary supplements with enhanced bioavailability. They also use eco-friendly packaging to reduce their environmental footprint and cope with government regulations.

Several companies implement strategies like celebrity endorsements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. In order to educate people about the benefits of general well-being dietary supplements and boost sales, companies are launching new initiatives and campaigns.

Recent Developments in the General Well-being Dietary Supplement Market:

In June 2021, the new USANA Active Nutrition product line was introduced by USANA Health Sciences.

In September 2022, ABBOTT launched the new Ensure with HMB in the Indian market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 82,178.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures



Rising Demand and Projected Growth of General Well-Being Dietary Soft Gels/Pills

The market is poised for sustained demand in the segment of general well-being dietary soft gels/pills, driven by their inherent advantages, notably convenience and ease of ingestion.

Projections indicate that the soft gel/pills segment will experience a notable expansion, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% throughout the assessment period. By 2034, it is anticipated to reach a substantial market valuation of US$ 35,912 million, contributing significantly with a revenue share of 43.7%.

The widespread adoption of dietary supplement soft gels or pills can be attributed to their array of benefits. These formulations offer ease of consumption, being simpler to swallow compared to alternative delivery formats. Their exceptional bioavailability ensures consumers derive maximum benefits from their supplements.

Furthermore, soft gels or pills effectively mask unpleasant tastes or odors associated with certain ingredients, enhancing their palatability for consumers. With a pre-measured dose of the supplement, they eliminate the inconvenience and mess associated with measuring liquid or powders, adding to their appeal in the market.

