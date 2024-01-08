Submit Release
InterDigital awarded injunction against OPPO, Realme and OnePlus

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded an injunction against OPPO, Realme and OnePlus by a court in Germany.

The Regional Court Munich I ruled that OPPO, Realme and OnePlus infringe InterDigital’s 5G patent-in-suit, that InterDigital has acted in a FRAND manner, and that OPPO, Realme and OnePlus are unwilling licensees who have not acted in line with widely recognized FRAND principles.

“This resounding victory is another example of the quality of our innovation and our leadership in licensing standardized technologies such as 5G,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “Having been determined to be an unwilling licensee by the court in Munich we urge OPPO to now meaningfully engage in negotiations and to take a fair and reasonable license to our patented innovation.”    

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


