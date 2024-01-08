Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and more. Doctor Mike is also recognized as a bestselling author in multiple business categories, for his book Leadership and the Power of Trust, and as a dynamic public speaker.

As an acknowledged expert in the fields of coaching and leadership, Dr. Mike has wise and timely advice to share with us at the New Year. It’s all about goals, whether they are personal or managerial in nature.

In the first of his three January radio shows, Dr. Mike is going to focus on the traditional New Years blessings we give to others—for health, wealth and prosperity. He will examine what each term means by relating health to wholeness and by relating the case of a famous wealthy person who proved the value of resilience.

“Many people have turned well-wishing into just an old-time phrase. But these things can become real goals and tools for change,” he notes.

In the last two weeks of his long-term series, Dr. Mike is going to take a closer look at conflict in the workplace, whether it is positive (e.g. sales competition) or negative in nature. He will share some of his tactics to diffuse workplace conflict and optimize the work culture. According to Dr. Mike, it starts with identifying the root cause of the issues that spur conflict.

Dr. Mike has been sharing his resources and intuitive thinking on Close Up Radio for about a year now. He will soon be starting a new podcast elsewhere. So be sure to listen and benefit from the savvy thinking which others have paid a high fee to retain him for.

