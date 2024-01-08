Veterinary Imaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.12 million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Veterinary Imaging Market is expected to clock US$ 3.12 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

The Veterinary Imaging Market continues to witness groundbreaking advancements, driving the evolution of diagnostic capabilities for both companion animals and livestock. This press release delves into the key developments, breakthroughs, and the dynamic landscape of the Veterinary Imaging Market, providing additional insights and context.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/veterinary-imaging-market/8549

Veterinary Imaging Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.73 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 3.12 million CAGR 6.78% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End Use, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Enhanced Imaging Modalities for Comprehensive Diagnostics: The market is undergoing a transformative phase with the development of advanced imaging modalities designed specifically for veterinary use. These technologies, including digital radiography, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear imaging, empower veterinarians to conduct more comprehensive and detailed diagnostics, leading to precise treatment plans.

Revolutionizing Point-of-Care Diagnostics: There is a notable shift towards point-of-care imaging solutions that offer immediate on-site diagnostics. Portable and handheld imaging devices have become instrumental in facilitating prompt assessments by veterinarians. This not only expedites the diagnostic process but also minimizes the stress on animals by eliminating the need for transportation to diagnostic facilities.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Veterinary Diagnostics: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping veterinary diagnostics. AI algorithms play a crucial role in image analysis, pattern recognition, and decision support, significantly enhancing the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. This intersection of technology and veterinary medicine opens new frontiers in efficient and precise healthcare for animals.

Expanding Applications and Accessibility: The Veterinary Imaging Market's continuous growth is marked by an expansion of applications across various animal types, including companion animals, livestock, and equine. Efforts are underway to address cost-related challenges associated with advanced imaging equipment, with a focus on making these technologies more accessible to diverse veterinary practices.

Educational Initiatives for Skill Enhancement: To ensure the effective utilization of advanced imaging modalities, the industry is actively involved in developing standardized training programs for veterinary professionals. These initiatives aim to enhance the skills of veterinarians in diagnostic imaging, fostering a higher standard of care in veterinary practices.

Cross-Species Insights through Comparative Imaging Medicine: The Veterinary Imaging Market is poised to benefit from increased collaboration between human and veterinary medicine. Research initiatives in comparative imaging medicine contribute to a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms and treatment approaches across species. This cross-disciplinary approach holds promise for advancing both human and animal healthcare.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

X-ray Ultrasound MRI Video Endoscopy CT Imaging

GLOBAL VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Cardiology Neurology Respiratory Orthopedics and Traumatology Oncology Dental Application Other

GLOBAL VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USE

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Other End-use

Browse full TOC here

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8549

In conclusion, the Veterinary Imaging Market stands at the forefront of technological innovation, driving positive changes in the diagnosis and treatment of animals. The anticipated transformative shifts in veterinary diagnostics reflect a commitment to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of diverse animal populations.

Browse other reports:

The global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market was pegged at US$ 1.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period.

The global allergic conjunctivitis market was pegged at US$ 2.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The global ventricular assist device market was pegged at US$ 1.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

The global surgical stapling devices market was pegged at US$ 3,978.6 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Cell Separation Technology market was valued at US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter