Grant Funding Allows for No Fee Tire Disposal at HWMA

Press release from Humboldt Waste Management Authority:

The Humboldt Waste Management Authority has received grant funding to allow for no charge tire recycling.

Humboldt County residents can drop off up to 9 car or light truck tires at no charge at the Hawthorne Street Transfer Station, Located in Eureka, Ca. The Transfer Station is open from 8am to 4pm Monday through Saturday, and 10 to 4 Sunday.

Commercial tire haulers, tire retailers, tire change businesses and accumulated tires from illegal dumping activities are not eligible for this program.