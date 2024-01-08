‘Potato Gumbo’ at EXIT Theatre Arcata February 9-18

EXIT Theatre Arcata Presents

“Potato Gumbo” by Jean Ciampi

February 9 to February 18, 2024

At EXIT Theatre Arcata 890 G St. 2nd Floor

Tickets $20, with a Valentine’s Day special of 2 tickets for $30 including champagne

Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/potato-gumbo-2951139

And cash sales at the door (leave a reservation at [email protected])

EXIT Theatre on the Plaza in Arcata will present “Potato Gumbo,” a play by Jean Ciampi, from February 9th to February 18th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 3pm, and a special Valentine’s Day performance at 7pm on February 14th.

“Potato Gumbo” is a touchingly honest and zany look at aging, a story of so many of our lives – past, present and the future we must inevitably face. “You don’t quit having dreams because you get old.”

In the play Gretchen could create the ideal gumbo recipe utilizing the unlikely ingredient of potato if she could only get from her Central Texas “active senior living” community to the famed New Orleans School of Cooking. Fellow retiree Thomas, already caught by her whimsical charms and light-fingered ways, is soon drawn into her off-beat schemes. Their plan, a late night, impromptu road trip to the Big Easy, has been aborted with their unfortunate return back home under police escort.

Throw in an overbearing daughter hell-bent on saving Gretchen from herself, Thomas’s supportive son, a couple of helpful and hilarious friends and a dictatorial manageress, and you have a recipe for a very real and gently comic serving of the daunting challenges of getting older.

Jean Ciampi is a playwright, freelance writer, humorist, Dramatists Guild of America member, passport holder, scuba diver, actress, baseball fan, director, Texan, humorist, dog lover and cilantro hater. She was mentored by Canadian playwright Sharon Pollock and is a member of the 2022 Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive. Her first play, “Potato Gumbo,” written in Saudi Arabia, won a Robert J. Pickering Award for Playwriting Excellence. Her plays and shorts have been produced internationally.

“Potato Gumbo” features a cast and crew of local artists including director Liz Whittemore and actors Christina Augello, Ruthi Engelke, Mychal Evenson, Tasheena Evenson, Scott “Q” Marcus, Cathryn Noel-Veatch and Arnold Waddel with lighting design by Jaiden Clark.

EXIT Theatre Arcata Presents

“Potato Gumbo” by Jean Ciampi

Featuring Christina Augello, Ruthi Engelke, Mychal Evenson, Tasheena Evenson, Cathryn Noel-Veatch and Arnold Waddel

Directed by Liz Whittemore

Light Design Jaiden Clark

Set Design Christina Augello

Graphic Design Liz Whittemore

7 PM Friday February 9

7 PM Saturday February 10

3 PM Sunday February 11

7 PM Wednesday February 14 (Valentine’s Day Special 2 tickets for $30 with champagne)

7 PM Friday February 16

7 PM Saturday February 17

3 PM Sunday February 18

Tickets $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/potato-gumbo-2951139