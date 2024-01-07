KEET-TV’s ‘Field Trip’ Unveils the ‘Wonders of Math and Science in Everyday Life Across the North Coast’

This is a press release from KEET-TV:

Get ready for an exciting and educational journey as KEET-TV introduces a new children’s television series, Field Trip, premiering on Sunday, January 7, at 7:30 a.m. Join our dynamic hosts as they unveil the wonders of math and science in everyday life across the North Coast. This nine-part series takes young viewers behind the scenes of local organizations, exploring how math and science come to life in various professions.

Meet our enthusiastic Field Trip hosts, each bringing a unique perspective and passion for making math and science an exciting journey for young minds. Jody Himango, a 7th-grade science teacher at McKinleyville Middle School, and Pam Halstead, an award-winning retired science teacher from Fortuna High School, are joined by Amy Taylor, a 7th and 8th-grade math teacher at Sunny Brae Middle School in Arcata. Amy transforms into Number Woman, donning her cape and mask during each show. These hosts aren’t just educators; they’re your guides to the math and science secrets around town.

Field Trip will air for nine weeks every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. Can’t catch it live? No worries! Visit KEET.org/fieldtrip to watch any episode at your convenience.

Episode Highlights:

January 7-Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Learn about Humboldt’s wetlands and ecosystems, bird surveys, and more. Denise Seeger and Miles Ebell are our guides on this trip, along with Jillian Zimmerman, Jessica Burroughs, and Nicole Matonak

January 14-Sequoia Park Zoo. Go behind the scenes and learn about the care of the various animals at the zoo. Guides are Zookeepers Lindsey Miller and Natalie Parchman.

January 21-Hog Island Oyster Company. Take a boat ride over the bay to learn all about oyster farming. Juan Avellaneda, Lucas Sawyer, and Warren Moak show us how they’re grown.

January 28- Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate. Learn how chocolate is made on a tour with Adam Dick & Dustin Taylor.

February 4- Humboldt Bay Fire. We explore two Eureka fire stations to learn about life as a firefighter. Amy Segui and the crew provided a tour.

February 11-Cal Poly Humboldt Wildlife Museum. Discover what happens after animals die and how they become records of history. Tamar Danufsky is our guide.

February 18-College of the Redwood. We visit the college to learn about the various classes, including forestry, natural resources, and aquaculture. Maddie Lopez, Valerie Elder, and Jasmine Iniguez guide us on the tour.

February 25-Humboldt Botanical Garden. Terry Kramer and other gardeners lead the tour.

March 3- Arcata Marsh and Water Treatment Facility. Learn how Arcata utilizes the marshes to clean our drinking water. George Ziminsky, Dave Couch, and Rachael Garcia are our guides.

Don’t miss the chance to join the adventure and explore the wonders of math and science with Field Trip on KEET-TV.