Press release from the Redwood Art Association:

Redwood Art Association is hosting the 2024 New Year Exhibition in honor of Roy Grieshaber. Roy served on the RAA Board of Directors for 15 years including holding the office of President from 2007-2014. We dedicate this exhibition to Roy to honor his immeasurable contributions to RAA following his departure from the board.

Online entry day begins now through January 12th at 7:00pm. Physical entry day is Saturday, January 13th. 10am-12pm for online submitted forms and 1pm-3pm for paper entry forms. Entries will not be accepted any other time. Online pre-entries are preferred. Redwood Art Association membership is required and you can join on entry day. All new members are welcome.

Jim Woodhead is the Judge for this exhibition. Jim is a multi-disciplinary artist living in Humboldt County. He’s the new Studio Art Tech at Cal Poly Humboldt in the Art &Film Department.

His personal Art practice involves but is not limited to collage, painting and drawing. He is also an avid woodworker, silversmith and enjoys crafting just about everything. Jim attended Occidental College in Los Angeles where his focus was Painting and Printmaking.

His work background includes time as a pastry chef,a fiberglass technician, audio Visual technician and an Art preparatory for the Norton Simon Museum of Art. The Judges talk will be held before Art’s Alive on Saturday, February 3rd.

This judged member exhibition will be available for viewing from January 16th-February 16th,2024. Redwood Art Association Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5pm. For a complete list of rules governing this exhibition go to www.redwoodart.us.

A photo of last year’s Best of Show 2023 is being forwarded in a separate email.