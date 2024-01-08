Call for civil society representatives from EU candidate countries to join the work of the European Economic and Social Committee

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) today launched a call inviting representatives of employers’ organisations, trade unions and civil society organisations from EU candidate countries, including Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, to participate in the EESC’s pilot project and become “enlargement candidate members” (ECMs).

This initiative makes the EESC the first EU institution to offer candidate countries a specific opportunity for involvement and participation. The initiative is designed as a one-year pilot project for 2024 and will be evaluated in December 2024.

The EESC is an integral part of the EU: it was set up in 1957 by the Treaty of Rome to advise EU decision-makers and ensure that civil society organisations and networks across the continent have a say in Europe’s development. The EESC helps to ensure that EU policy making and legislation is more democratic and more effective, and reflects the needs of EU citizens. A significant number of EU initiatives for legislation must be submitted to the EESC for a mandatory opinion before their adoption.

Based in Brussels, the EESC is made up of 329 members from all 27 EU Member States. The members come from all social and professional backgrounds and have a vast range of knowledge and experience. They represent employers’ associations, industry, chambers of commerce, associations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), trade unions, consumers, farmers, liberal professions, disability campaigners, academia, women’s rights groups, environmentalists, cooperatives, youth organisations, human rights organisations, etc. In total, the EESC brings together around 250 organisations and networks at national level, representing millions of EU citizens.

The “Enlargement candidate member” is an honorary title. The ECMs would participate in the entire drafting process of selected EESC opinions and provide input into the drafting process of a number of selected EESC opinions.

The EESC will financially cover the costs incurred by the ECMs arising from participation in the work of the EESC as external participants.

The selection process will take into account their expertise and representativeness, their track-record in participating in national or international networks, as well as the need to ensure respect of gender balance and youth organisations representativity.

To apply, please submit your application here until 25 January.

