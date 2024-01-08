Perform Europe launches new call for performing arts professionals and organisations across 40 Creative Europe countries

Perform Europe, a European funding scheme supported by the European Union, has launched an open call offering €2.1 million for performing arts partnerships to collaborate across borders within the 40 Creative Europe countries, including Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine.

The call is open to all performing arts professionals and organisations in Creative Europe countries. The applications should be submitted by partnerships with a minimum of three partners from three different Creative Europe countries.

The competition is open to projects in all genres of performing arts (excluding live music).

Applicants can apply for grants in three categories: €12,000, €32,000 or €60,000. Five per cent of the total funding will be dedicated to projects involving Ukraine.

The call invites partnerships to propose innovative touring ideas that can generate real change, with a focus on at least one of the Perform Europe priorities: inclusion and diversity and/or the fight against climate change.

To discover potential partners and apply for the call, register on the Perform Europe website. The deadline for submitting applications is 31 March.

