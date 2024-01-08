DOOGEE Solidifies Its Leadership in Rugged Phones with Impressive 2023 Lineup

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOOGEE, a renowned and trailblazing brand in the realm of rugged mobile technology, proudly unveiled its impressive lineup of robust and powerful rugged phones, V30 Pro, V31GT, Smini & S110 in 2023. These devices were meticulously crafted and engineered to embody the perfect amalgamation of cutting-edge technology, unparalleled durability, and exceptional performance. With an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of ruggedness and resilience, DOOGEE remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently raising the bar and setting new standards in the industry.





DOOGEE V30 Pro: The Best Rugged Phone with 100MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera & 512GB Massive Storage

Doogee v30 pro comes in two colors: Shadow Black and Classic Khaki. The Classic Khaki color was designed to pay tribute to LV Designer, Virgil Abloh, adding elegance to the rugged smartphone. It was named Best Rugged Phone of 2023 by Gizmochina, confirming its stunning appearance and performance.

Doogee v30 pro boasts a revolutionary AI triple camera system with a 200MP ultra-clear main camera, perfect for capturing detailed photos. Its Morpho® super night mode delivers impressive low-light photography, and the device has a powerful Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core 5G processor, 512GB massive storage and 32GB RAM for lightning-fast performance. The 6.58" FHD+ IPS 120Hz waterdrop screen provides stunning visuals.

Designed with durability in mind, v30 pro incorporates Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and is IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certified. It also features high-quality dual stereo speakers, a large 10800mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and runs on Android 13. The device offers side fingerprint recognition, dual 5G SIM support, accurate navigation systems, and NFC connectivity for wireless transactions.

DOOGEE V31GT Rugged Phone: The Best Rugged Phone with Thermal Imaging & SONY® IMX766 50MP Triple Camera

DOOGEE V31GT was designed with 3 colors, Sunshine Gold, Moonshine Silver and Classic Black, which seamlessly combines toughness and functionality, making it the perfect companion for tough jobsites and harsh environments. With the industry's highest thermal imaging resolution, users can accurately detect and view heat sources in advanced shooting mode. The 8MP fusion camera system ensures unparalleled image clarity through multi-frame image fusion, brightness enhancement, and noise reduction.

Experience exceptional photography with the SONY® IMX766 50MP triple camera and the 24MP night vision camera that delivers breathtaking image quality, even in challenging lighting conditions. The V31GT's powerful Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor, impressive 20GB RAM (12GB base + up to 8GB extended RAM), and ample 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB) offer a seamlessly smooth multitasking experience.

Immerse in the stunning visuals presented on the 6.58" FHD+ IPS waterdrop screen, carefully crafted to withstand the rigors of everyday life with its reinforced components and MIL-STD-810H certification, providing robust protection against water, dust, dirt, sand, humidity, and more. Say goodbye to low battery anxiety with its robust 10800mAh battery, 66W fast charging, and convenient OTG reverse charging. Enjoy faster Wi-Fi 6, Android 13, dual stereo speakers, and dual 4G LTE for seamless connectivity. DOOGEE V31GT also offers side fingerprint recognition, face unlock, NFC, personalized custom button, smart gesture control, and a useful digital toolkit.

DOOGEE Smini: The Best Rugged Phone with Mini Size Yet Mighty Performance

Meet DOOGEE Smini, a pocket-sized powerhouse that blends innovation with rugged design. Available in a range of stunning colors including Secret Realm Black, Silver Purple, and Frost Silver. Measuring just 133.0*60.0*13.5 mm and weighing a mere 155g, its compact size makes it the perfect on-the-go companion. The custom button grants quick access to frequently used apps, enhancing user convenience.

Its 4.5” qHD+ IPS display is fortified with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, rendering it impervious to water, dust, and accidental drops. While its rear display makes it easy to check time, battery status, etc. Smini also houses a robust Helio G99 octa core processor. With a staggering 15GB of RAM (8GB + up to 7GB Extended RAM) and 256GB of ROM, expandable up to 2TB, it offers ample storage for photos and videos.

Equipped with an AI double camera (50MP+2MP), it captures breathtaking photos and videos. Running on Android 13, the Smini features a sizable 3000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additional features like side fingerprint recognition and face unlock provide swift and secure access. Its precise navigation system (GPS | Glonass | Galileo | Beidou | AGPS) ensures users never lose their way, while the digital toolkit and smart controls are tailor-made for outdoor adventures. With dual SIM card support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC for Google Pay, staying connected has never been easier.

DOOGEE S110 Rugged Phone: The Best Rugged Phone with Innovative Rear Display & SONY® IMX766 50MP Triple Camera

DOOGEE S110 comes with 3 colors, Sunshine Gold, Moonlight Silver and Knight Black, which sets a new benchmark for rugged smartphones. Its innovative rear display adds a touch of versatility. With its Helio G99 6nm Octa Core processor, it ensures seamless performance even in the most demanding conditions. Boasting a massive 22GB RAM and 256GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB), this rugged phone guarantees storage space and multitasking capabilities like never before.

Its AI triple camera (50MP+24MP+16MP) captures stunning images, aided by the SONY® IMX766 50MP AI main camera and 24MP night vision camera for exceptional low-light photography.

Moreover, the DOOGEE S110 is truly rugged, being waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-proof, making it a reliable companion for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. The 6.58” FHD+ waterdrop screen, with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, ensures an immersive viewing experience, and the 10800mAh large battery with 66W fast charging keeps the phone powered for extended periods.

As we venture into 2024, DOOGEE continues to redefine the rugged mobile landscape with its unrivaled devices. DOOGEE V30 Pro, V31GT, Smini, and S110 stand tall as testaments to DOOGEE's unyielding dedication to blending innovation, durability, and maximum performance. Embracing the challenges of demanding environments, DOOGEE's rugged phones effortlessly withstand the toughest conditions, empowering users to conquer any obstacle that comes their way.

With each passing year, DOOGEE solidifies its position as a pioneer in rugged mobile technology, inspiring adventurers and professionals alike to boldly push the limits of what's possible. Simply check our stores on AliExpress, DoogeeMall, and Amazon, step into the world of DOOGEE and experience the epitome of rugged excellence. For more information about the products or discounts, please visit our official website at [https://doogeemall.com] or stay updated by following DOOGEE on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

