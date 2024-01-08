Mascarpone Cheese Market Set to Surpass US$ 6,295.8 Million at 7.3% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Strategic Collaborations with Celebrity Chefs and Culinary Shows Propel Mascarpone Cheese Sales

Rockville, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Mascarpone Cheese Market is estimated at US$ 3,104.2 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 7.30% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 6295.8 million by 2034.

The dietary preferences of consumers all over the world have drastically changed in the last few years. Consumers worldwide increasingly seek premium dairy products that give them a sophisticated feeling. This has increased the demand for food items that contain mascarpone cheese, leading to a surge in the popularity of mascarpone-infused products. Mascarpone cheese is a creamy and rich Italian dairy product known for its velvety texture and mild, sweet flavor.

Key Segments of Mascarpone Cheese Industry Research Report

By Flavor By End Use By Distribution Channel By Region Flavored

Regular Food and Beverage

Food Service

Retail/Household Business to Business

Business to Consumers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Mascarpone cheese is in great demand in developed and developing economies due to its versatile applications in various culinary creations. They are used to prepare desserts, pastries, savory sauces, and various gourmet recipes, making it one of the main ingredients in the baking industry. It also thickens the texture of various soups, curries, and sauces, enhancing the richness and creaminess of various savory dishes.

Mascarpone cheese is consumed more in the household sector than the commercial and food service sectors. Its accessibility in retail markets and grocery stores due to the advent of the eCommerce sector contributes positively to the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global mascarpone cheese market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.30% through 2034.

The North American mascarpone cheese market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

The mascarpone cheese industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 79.6% in 2024. The United States dominates the global mascarpone cheese market, valued at US$ 605.1 million in 2024.

The mascarpone cheese industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.

Based on the end-use, the household/retail segment held a 39.32% market share in 2024.

The regular flavored segment dominates the mascarpone cheese market with a 60.33% share in 2024.

“A considerable amount of people in the developing and underdeveloped economies are still unaware of the benefits of mascarpone cheese. Brands involved in the manufacturing of mascarpone cheese must plan their marketing strategies accordingly. They can collaborate with celebrity chefs to broaden their consumer base," opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Industry leaders such as Granarolo S.p.A, Quality Cheese Inc., Ferraro Dairy Foods, and Fista Group command a significant presence in the global mascarpone cheese market. Their established reputation and distribution networks contribute to their dominance in the international marketplace.

Well-established companies actively collaborate with food influencers and culinary celebrities to enhance brand visibility and appeal. Smaller companies in the mascarpone cheese market bring innovation to the forefront, emphasizing sustainable packaging, animal cruelty-free sourcing, and clean labeling.

In a notable development in October 2023, Luckin, building on the success of its collaboration with Moutai, joined forces with Tom and Jerry to launch a limited edition mascarpone latte. This celebratory creation marked the first anniversary of Luckin's popular cheese latte, causing a sensation in the culinary realm.

In 2022, Schuman Cheese introduced "Delve," an innovative line of refrigerated chocolate mascarpone truffle bites featuring Italian-style mascarpone cheese encased in sustainably sourced chocolate. These delectable truffles are available in enticing flavors such as Sea-Salted Caramel Crème, Raspberry, Lemon, Chocolate Ganache, and Tiramisu.

Breaking conventional norms, Nestle's Kit Kat ventured into uncharted territory with the introduction of melon and mascarpone cheese chocolate bars. This unconventional flavor combination promises a unique blend of sweet and savory, adding an unexpected culinary twist to the global chocolate market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 6,295.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.30% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures



Robust Growth Projected for North American and East Asian Mascarpone Cheese Markets

The mascarpone cheese market in North America is set for remarkable expansion, forecasting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.5% until 2034. This surge is primarily driven by a rising demand for mascarpone cheese, notably in key countries such as the United States and Mexico. In 2024, the United States is poised to assert its dominance in the mascarpone cheese industry, securing an estimated 79.6% market share.

Simultaneously, the East Asian mascarpone cheese market is expected to witness substantial progress, targeting a noteworthy CAGR of 23.6% in 2024. Within this region, China emerges as a pivotal player, commanding a substantial market share of 73.7% in 2024.

