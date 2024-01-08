Global Superfood Market Size & Share to Surpass $361.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research
The Increasing Consumer Preference for Healthy and Nutritious Food Products Will Enhance Market Value to 361.2 Billion by 2030, predicts Vantage Market Research
Global Superfood Market was estimated at $162.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around $361.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% between 2023 and 2030.”WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Superfood Market is estimated to be valued at USD 361.2 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 10.5% in the next seven years.
— Vantage Market Research
Growing customer demand for healthy and sustainable food products, rising disposable incomes in developing countries, continued government efforts to reduce the cost, and rising awareness among middle-class people regarding the health benefits of Superfoods are essential factors driving the demand for the global Superfood market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players.
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets.
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.
4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation.
5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Effective social media marketing and innovative branding initiatives drive the Superfood market as industry players endorse celebrities and influencers to spread awareness among the people. The use of Superfood ingredients in the personal care industry in products like shampoos, lotions, etc., is rising rapidly. Also, growing consumer demand for RTE healthy products is driving growth opportunities in the industry.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/superfood-market-2314/request-sample
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Consumers nowadays are becoming more health conscious and more aware of the health benefits of Superfoods as they help to reduce risks of several severe diseases such as chronic illness; as a result, demand for Superfood products is increasing.
• The rise in demand for healthy and sustainable food options drives the Superfood market as it is more organic and beneficial than conventional food products.
• The growing functional foods and beverages industry is another factor positively influencing the market, as Superfood is commonly used as an ingredient in functional foods and beverages.
• Governments across the globe are supporting farmers and food companies by giving incentives and subsidies to reduce the cost of Superfood products, driving market growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• Based on Type, the Fruits category dominated the market with a significant share of 30.9% in 2022.
• Among the Distribution Channels segment, the Online Channels class is expected to lead the market during the projected period owing to customers' growing trust in online platforms.
• The market was ruled by North America in 2022 with a revenue share of 40.3%, owing to the growing popularity of organic products.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
• One of the main trends in the Superfood market is rising consumer demand for plant-based products. Besides fruits and vegetables, plant-based Superfoods such as grains, seeds, and nuts are becoming popular due to their health benefits, extended shelf life, and convenient storage.
• Rising disposable incomes due to a growing economy and growing awareness regarding the nutritional advantages of Superfoods among the middle class are driving the demand in India, China, and Brazil.
• Consumers around the globe are inclined towards easy-to-eat and easy-to-store innovative Superfood products like Superfood powder, snacks, etc., which is another noteworthy trend in the Superfood market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Sunfood (U.S.)
• Nature's Superfoods LLP (Singapore)
• OMG! Organic Meets Good (U.S.)
• Suncore Foods Inc. (U.S.)
• Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
• Raw Nutrition (U.S.)
• Barleans (U.S.)
• Aduna Ltd. (UK)
• Del Monte (U.S.)
• Impact Foods International Ltd. (UK)
• Naturya Bath (UK)
• Anthony's Goods (U.S.)
• Mannatech Inc. (U.S.)
𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/superfood-market-2314/request-sample
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Provide a diverse variety of Superfoods according to the needs of different consumer groups.
• Organize awareness campaigns to educate and update people regarding the health benefits of Superfoods.
• Build your website and utilize various e-commerce platforms for better reach.
• Offer innovative and attractive packaging to gain consumer attention.
• Collaboration and Partnerships with different fitness individuals, institutes, and health centers.
• Stay updated with the industry trends and adopt new technologies.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In September 2022, Mannatech Incorporated, a global health and wellness firm, introduced Superfood Greens and Reds products. The business combined 20 additional phytonutrients from fruits, vegetables, and other plants to create Superfood.
• In November 2022, Naturya introduced a practical Superfood innovation called Chia Pudding. It combines natural fruit powders with powdered and whole Chia seeds. It regulates cholesterol, boosts immunity, and guards against oxidative stress.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 | 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/superfood-market-2314/0
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Fruits
• Vegetables
• Grains & Seeds
• Herbs & Roots
• Other Types
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
• Online Channels
• Traditional Grocery Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Other Distribution Channels
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The fruits segment dominated the Superfoods industry with the largest revenue share of 30.9% in 2022.
• High nutrient content includes antioxidants and vitamins which are beneficial for several diseases with no side-effects and easy availability, driving its demand in the market.
• The grains and seeds segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The Online Channels segment dominated the Superfoods market with notable market share at a healthy growth rate in 2022.
• The availability of a wide range of Superfood items and the growing trust of customers over online platforms is responsible for its dominance.
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on Superfood Market Forecast Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/superfood-market-05163
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• North America led the Superfood market growth in 2022. The main factors driving the region's dominance are highly developed farming infrastructure, growing popularity of organic products with high nutrient content, increasing emphasis on R&D, and well-organized distribution channels.
• The Superfood industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a very notable growth rate between 2023 and 2030.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/superfood-market-2314
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲:
Saffron Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/saffron-market-2367
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market-2366
Fish Farming Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fish-farming-market-2357
Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/companion-animal-diagnostics-market-2347
Brewing Enzymes Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/brewing-enzymes-market-1085
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:
Since VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.
Eric Kunz
Vantage Market Research
+ + +1 202-380-9727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube