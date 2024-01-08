Geographic Atrophy Market to Reach US$ 44.5 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034, IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the geographic atrophy market?

The geographic atrophy market reached a value of US$ 24.2 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 44.5 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the geographic atrophy market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the geographic atrophy market.

Geographic Atrophy Market Trends:

Geographic atrophy refers to an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration that affects the retina. Several key factors primarily influence geographic atrophy market dynamics. Firstly, the increasing aging population worldwide significantly contributes to the rise in geographic atrophy cases. This demographic shift fuels the demand for effective treatments and drives pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development. Moreover, continuous technological advancements play an important role in shaping the geographic atrophy market landscape. Innovative imaging techniques and diagnostic tools enable early detection, which is essential for timely intervention and management. This fosters a proactive approach among healthcare professionals and patients, boosting the market's growth.

Furthermore, the intensifying focus on precision medicine and personalized therapies is reshaping the geographic atrophy market dynamics. Tailoring treatments to individual patient profiles enhances efficacy and minimizes adverse effects, garnering increased attention from both researchers and patients alike. Additionally, the regulatory landscape significantly impacts market drivers. Stringent regulations for drug approval and reimbursement policies influence investment decisions in geographic atrophy research and development. Market players need to navigate these regulatory frameworks adeptly to bring novel therapies to market effectively. Moreover, expanding awareness and advocacy efforts by patient organizations and healthcare initiatives play a crucial role in propelling market growth. These drive early diagnosis campaigns, support research funding, and facilitate access to information, fostering a conducive environment for market expansion.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the geographic atrophy market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the geographic atrophy market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current geographic atrophy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the geographic atrophy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

IVERIC bio

Apellis Pharmaceuticals/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

